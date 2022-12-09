Are the Phillies a Match for Bryan Reynolds?

There's no questioning the talent that Bryan Reynolds possesses.

The Philadelphia Phillies have expressed interest in the Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder before, and for good reason. Outside of a rocky 2020 campaign, the switch-hitting outfielder has posted star-quality numbers at the plate, and has shown flashes of an exceptional glove in past seasons.

Reynolds is a stellar player. the 27-year-old has accumulated 12.5 fWAR across his first four seasons in the Bigs, and continues to be one of the more underrated players in the sport. He would be a major addition for any acquiring team, and the outfielder just recently requested a trade from his current club. Now would be an opportune time for any perspective suitor to strike a deal.

This being the case, are the Phillies still a match for the Pirates star?

Things have changed significantly for the Phillies since they last showed interest in the Reynolds. The reigning National League Champions traded for a brand new center fielder in Brandon Marsh, who popped eyes in his first quarter-season with Philadelphia.

Admittedly, there are some distinct similarities between both Reynolds and Marsh. Both players are former second round picks, and each favor a more swing-happy, contact-heavy style of play.

Across 41 games with Philadelphia, Brandon Marsh hit .288 with a .455 slugging percentage, and showed somewhat improved discipline at the plate. Granted, he still managed to strike out a whopping 29.7% of the time.

Conversely, across 145 games in the 2022 season, Reynolds hit .262 with a .461 slugging percentage, striking out 23.0% of the time.

Reynolds also struggled with his glove in 2022. He started 127 of his 145 games played in center field, and posted a dismal -14 Defensive Runs Saved, alongside an equally as poor -7 Outs Above Average.

Marsh was only able to play 59 games in center field this past season, as the Los Angeles Angels deployed him primarily in left field, but the former Halo was solid, posting just -1 Defensive Run Saved, and a 0 Outs Above Average.

It's worth noting that Marsh also picked up a nomination for a Gold Glove Award in left field, after he shined in the corner with a whopping 6 DRS and 8 OAA.

Obviously, these numbers are displayed through wildly different sample sizes, but the Phillies seem to have found a player they covet in Brandon Marsh. The 24-year-old made some distinct changes in his approach at the plate with hitting coach Kevin Long as soon as he arrived with the club, and those shifts yielded immediate results.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said it best when he spoke a bit about Marsh during his media availability at the Winter Meetings this past Tuesday. He gave a glowing review of the player:

"I think as time goes on, Brandon Marsh is going to be able to hit both sides," Thomson said, "Left-handed pitching and right-handed pitching, I really do. He made so many strides with K. Long last year, stretched it out, made it simple. And he did have some at-bats against left-handed pitching and did really well. I don't see that as much of a problem moving forward."

Thus, it seems like the Phillies have found their guy moving forward.

Would Bryan Reynolds be an upgrade over Marsh at this current point in time? Probably. Is he worth dealing the promise of Marsh, as well as a litany of other talent away in order to acquire him? For the Phillies, probably not.

Bryan Reynolds is an exceptionally talented player, but, as Phillies fans will surely tell you, so too is Brandon Marsh.

