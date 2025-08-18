'Cool Hand' Duran could be the key to a Phillies' World Series Title in 2025
When the Philadelphia Phillies acquired closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins, it was a move of necessity. Struggling to shut the door when their projected stopper, Suarez, was suspended for 80 games due to violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy, the Phils were looking for an answer. They got one in Duran, who has emerged as one of the very best relievers in the game.
Jhoan Duran has converted five of five save opportunities and has registered a 0.00 ERA. You can't get much more perfect than that. Before that, he was 6-4 with 16 saves as a Twin this season.
With a fastball that regularly clocks over 100 mph, Duran has plenty of other bullets in his belt. Possessing an impressive splitter, along with a change-up and a curveball that help keep opponents overmatched. But, it's the Dominican hurler's aura that plays as much a part of his prowess as his pitching repertoire.
Jhoan Duran has the kind of Gunslinger's Mentality the Phillies need
For Duran, it starts before he even gets to the mound and takes the ball. His rousing, pro wrestling-style entrance lets the batters know that he's bringing plenty of attitude with him. Just like the Outlaw Josey Wales, he takes his time as he walks to his next showdown.
While there have been more dominant closers in the past, Duran is the right man in the right place... right now. The Phillies have a deep rotation and some big bats in MVP Candidate Kyle Schwarber and future Hall of Famer Bryce Harper. And while Philly fans are frustrated at the club making the playoffs, only to see them get knocked off before they make it to the World Series? Then, Duran is the answer to your prayers. He's the kind of guy who won't fold in pressure situations.
As what could be the final piece of the puzzle for the franchise looking for its third World Series title, Duran seems up to the challenge. His tenacity was on display last week, when he took a stinging line drive off his leg and was knocked out of a 6-2 victory over Washington on August 15. Two days later, he was on the mound, registering another save.
As the Summer turns to Fall, the Philadelphia Phillies will likely capture yet another NL East Division title this year. But that's not the goal of this team. They have their eyes on the prize, and having the steely Duran to close out postseason victories could be the difference that sees this team lift the Commissioner's Trophy in October.