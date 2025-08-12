Pending free agent Kyle Schwarber hints he wants to remain with the Phillies
To say that Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber is having the greatest baseball season of his professional life would be a stark understatement. The Phillies outfielder/designated hitter has always been a clubhouse leader and one of the most reliable teammates in Major League Baseball, but his numbers have been off the charts in 2025.
The 32-year-old veteran is only hitting .252, but he's had an electric bat. He's turned the power on and has produced shocking slugging numbers with 42 home runs and 97 RBI with a .960 OPS. He's being mentioned as a front-runner for the National League Most Valuable Player Award, along with MLB megastar and the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way sensation, Shohei Ohtani.
While Philly fans may be basking in Schwarber's baseball bashing right now, they also know there is one cold, hard truth that lies ahead. The veteran is eligible for free agency at the end of the year, and every blast just adds to the number of dollars he's going to command on the open market.
Will Kyle Schwarber re-sign with the Philadelphia Phillies?
In what is surely one of Phillies Team President Dave Dombrowski's highest priorities in the offseason, the team should go all out to keep the emerging offensive star. Pairing him in the lineup wth future Hall of Famer Bryce Harper would pay dividends for the Phillies' immediate future.
For Schwarber's part, he has alluded on multiple occasions that he enjoys playing in Philadelphia and has hinted at signing a long-term contract to remain with the Phillies.
"My biggest thing I've always said is that I'm here trying to win and help these guys win," Schwarber said, according to The Athletic. "I have loved my time here, and it's a clubhouse I can see myself staying in for a period of time."
The feeling is mutual, as Dombrowski as stated repeatedly that he wants to Schwarber return to the club next season and beyond, given a deal that would work out for both parties. It's been estimated that Schwarber will command a four-year deal for over $100 million dollars in free agency, so it will be up to the man in charge to come with a plan to retain him.
“Well, he's great.I can't say one bad thing about Kyle Schwarber," Dombrowski has stated recently. "He's everything that you'd want with a club. We'd love to have him back in the organization for years to come."