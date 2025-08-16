X-Rays Negative after Phillies' Closer Leaves Game when Struck by Line Drive
After finally getting healthy, the Phillies' pitching staff looks primed for the stretch run. However, they nearly lost their vaunted new closer on Friday night. Jhoan Duran exited the game after being struck by a 94 mph line drive off the bat of Washington Nationals' hitter Paul DeJong. The laser-like shot struck Duran in the lower leg/ankle area and had to be taken out of the game.
While immediate X-Ray results showed no broken bones or major damage, Duran will be evaluated later today, according to the club's medical staff. His availability for the first-place Phillies against the Nationals today is currently unknown.
“He ran like a shot to retrieve the ball and then once he got there, I think the adrenaline wore off and the pain set in,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “Before the cart came out, he actually said, ‘I feel better, I think I can walk over to the dugout,’ but we got all these steps up here, so we just wanted to use the cart to take him all the way around, so we didn't have to go up the steps.”
The Phillies exploded on offense against the Nationals, eventually winning the game 6-2 and notching their 70th victory of the year. Both Bryce Harper (19) and NL MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber (43) hit home runs for Philadelphia. But after the game, nearly everyone's mind was on the scary liner off Duran's leg.
Phillies Teammates discuss Jhoan Duran's Near Injury
Duran, who the Phillies acquired from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline, has been outstanding since joining the team. He has successfully converted all four of the save opportunities he's gotten in Philly, and he's already popular with fans and his new teammates. Many of his fellow Phils expressed both concern and relief regarding the injury scare.
“You just hope for the best," Kyle Schwarber said. "It’s unfortunate, but it’s baseball, and it could’ve happened to anyone. You’re just holding your breath and waiting to see what the results are going to be. Hopefully, everything’s going to be alright and it’s nothing super serious.”
“I hope he’s OK; he couldn’t put too much weight on it,” Bryce Harper said. “It’s a tough place to get hit, so hopefully he’s good. It takes 20 steps to get up [from] field level, so it was smart to put him on the cart."
The Phillies (70-52) continue their series in Washington against the last-place Nationals (49-73) later today. Philadelphia currently leads the National League East Division by six games over the struggling New York Mets.
