Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has been aggressive this winter. In doing so, he has kept the Philadelphia Phillies in the hunt for another World Series appearance.

The Philadelphia Phillies hired Dave Dombrowski to do one job: win a World Series.

He helped the club get close last season with an appearance in the World Series, one they ultimately dropped to the Houston Astros in six games. The additions of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in free agency helped build a foundation. Add in the acquisitions of Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline and the writing on the wall was clear.

The Phillies were here to win.

Looking back those acquisitions helped move the needle some, especially Schwarber. But the emergence, or resurgence, of some players such as José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez really pushed the envelope.

Who could forget Alec Bohm's recovery and Bryson Stott's play?

All of those factors helped propel Philadelphia into the postseason and into the World Series.

But if you thought Dombrowski was content rolling into the 2023 MLB season with the squad he had, then you were proven wrong.

Dombrowski began the winter by signing perhaps the most coveted shortstop on the market, Trea Turner, to a megadeal worth $300 million over 11 years. That happened in the dead middle of the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, CA.

That would have been a great offseason right there had he called it quits. But no, he continued to add when he brought on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and bolstered the bullpen with Matt Strahm. That added another $87 million to the tab.

After that, the middle infield was defensively sound, the lineup more lethal, the rotation was set, and the bullpen got some reinforcements.

Good to go, right?

Wrong again.

Next, Dombrowski added vaunted relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel. While no longer in his prime, Kimbrel will still be an effective pitcher in the sixth, seventh, and if needed even the eighth innings.

More bullpen help is always good. But he wasn't done.

How about a trade for one of the most proven closers on the market in Gregory Soto?

That is exactly what Dave Dombrowski did as he cut a deal with his former team that sent Matt Vierling, Nick Maton, and Donny Sands to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Soto and infielder Kody Clemens.

The roster, especially the bullpen, was revamped this winter. Perhaps Dombrowski isn't finished. One would be foolish to think the additions are complete. Adding another bat to compensate for Harper's absence could be on the docket.

Regardless, Philadelphia got better defensively while adding an excellent bat with speed in Turner. The rotation improved beyond Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suárez. And the bullpen became a reliable strength rather than a potential liability.

If the Phillies were the underdog wild card last season, then this season they are now the hunted.

This is Dombrowski's team now.

