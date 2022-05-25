Is Morales the Key to Solving the Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen?

Francisco Morales couldn't have asked for a better big league debut. Striking out the first batter you ever face in the Major Leagues is a scenario crafted in the minds of every pitcher, from Little League to Triple-A, and for Morales it happened twice.

First Morales took on Jared Kelenic, MLB's #4 prospect prior to 2021. He dispatched the young center fielder on a terrific slider. Then it was Cal Raleigh who Morales struck out with another slider.

It took just 10 pitches for Morales to look the part of an established major league reliever. But that situation wasn't always the plan.

Stuck on the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster during the 99-day lockout, the Phillies were unable to communicate to Morales that he had been shifted to a relief role.

Morales spent his first five years in the Phillies system groomed as a starter, it would have been understandable if he had some pushback to his conversion.

But as he said in an article from Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, "To me, it was just another change in life."

Morales took to the role like a duck to water, exhibiting dominance in spring training, then striking out 28 batters in 16.1 innings at Double-A Reading.

The Phillies, in a pinch with two of their starters facing time on the COVID-19 IL, called up Morales for their West Coast road trip where he continued to deliver in the majors.

Following his appearance against the Seattle Mariners, Morales took on a save situation in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, attempting to preserve a three-run lead. Walking the first two batters, it became evident the pressure was affecting the command of his slider.

Every Major League pitcher has to have a place to go mentally in situations like these. For someone as young as Morales, many across the Delaware Valley had to wonder if he had the guts to get out of the jam.

The man who had scouting him for the Phillies, Jesús Méndez, knew that Morales was up to the challenge.

"Because these two guys, they have like cold blood. They have no fear, nothing. They just pitch like veterans," Méndez said in reference to Ranger Suárez and Morales.

Morales worked himself out of it, inducing a double play and a groundout for the first save of his career.

Immediately afterward, Morales was demoted back to the minor leagues. The workload he's had at Triple-A Lehigh Valley has been light, but extremely impressive.

He's faced 13 batters, retiring four by strikeout, walking two and allowing just one hit in three innings. Across 22.1 innings over all levels, including the majors, Morales has given up one earned run in 2022.

In a bullpen that lacks poise and reliable late-inning relievers, Morales might be exactly what the Phillies need. With James Norwood reaching new lows every night, having just one more dependable pitcher in the bullpen could take the stress off every other pitcher to perform as they have.

Granted, Norwood has no options left. If the Phillies wish to demote him, they must DFA him first. Thus they face a conundrum, is it worth it to keep the rights of both Norwood and Morales if the worse reliever is the one who stays on the big league roster?

Morales certainly thinks he's ready for the challenge.

“The adrenaline that you have, that you feel late in the game when the game depends on you, when it’s in your hands. I like that a lot.”

