Schwarber Has Led the Phillies at the Top of the Lineup, Now They'll 'Follow Him Anywhere'

When the World Series begins Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will send Kyle Schwarber to the plate to face Justin Verlander.

It may be the most interesting matchup in World Series history.

That’s because Schwarber is unlike any other leadoff hitter.

The Phillies had few options this season and regularly went with Schwarber in the No. 1 spot in the batting order. For the most part, it worked.

Manager Rob Thomson was asked multiple times this season about moving Schwarber down in the lineup.

Would it have made sense to move up a player like Jean Segura since he makes consistent contact and has relatively good speed on the bases? Of course.

Alec Bohm? Maybe.

Bryson Stott? Possibly.

Thomson never wavered, and Schwarber delivered when it mattered most in the regular season and the postseason.

No reason to change now.

Schwarber blasted 46 home runs in the regular season and three more in the playoffs, including a mammoth 488-foot shot in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

There’s a comfort level with Schwarber leading off. Even when his strikeout ratio climbs.

At this stage, with the whole world watching, Schwarber will lead off and play left field.

“He’s a great player on and off the field,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said of Schwarber. “He’s a leader on and off the field. He’s someone who leads by example. We’ll follow him anywhere.”

If the Phillies hope to capture their first World Series title since 2008, they’ll need production from Schwarber at the top of the lineup. He’s not afraid of the moment.

“This is why you play,” Schwarber said. “This is why you put in all that work in the offseason and in Spring Training. This is where you want to be, one of the last teams standing.”

There are two teams left.

Schwarber will be in the spotlight at about 8:03 p.m. EDT Friday. That’s exactly the way he wants it.

