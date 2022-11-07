With the Offseason in Full Swing, Difficult Decisions Lie Ahead for the Phillies

Now that the season is officially over, the work begins immediately for 2023.

For a team like the Philadelphia Phillies that advanced to the World Series, the offseason will be as thin as Dusty Baker’s toothpick. Spring training will arrive quickly in February.

The passionate fanbase won’t let go of the difficult six-game series loss to the Houston Astros.

But for the Phillies’ front office, the offseason started the second Nick Castellanos’ ball was caught by Kyle Tucker in foul ground.

The time for reminiscing will last for a while.

Kyle Gibson, Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, Chris Devenski and Johan Camargo are already free agents.

Jean Segura and Zach Eflin could also become free agents.

Segura sent out a photo on Instagram showing his adoration for the city of Philadelphia. It sure seems like the second baseman wants to return next season.

Eflin more than proved his mettle coming out of the bullpen after recuperating from a knee injury. It would be wise to bring Eflin back either as a starter or a reliever.

There are a multitude of other decisions to be made by President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.

Aaron Nola has a $16 million option for 2023. Despite Nola’s inconsistency through the playoffs, look for the Phillies to bring him back.

Nola sure sounds like he wants to be back.

There was a special camaraderie with this group which nearly completed an improbable run with a championship.

“It hurts,” Nola told reporters in Houston after Game 6. “I know tomorrow it will probably hurt even more. I think the chemistry and camaraderie took us all the way to the end. I think that’s overlooked nowadays. Everybody in this clubhouse pulls for each other. There’s not one selfish guy on this team, and I think it says a lot about this club.

“Everybody got their feet wet. Everybody knows what the postseason is about now. It’s addicting. It’s a different type of atmosphere. It’s a different type of winning. Because when you win, it’s the most pure.”

The team is set up to win for next season and beyond.

Dombrowski will surely be busy between now and spring training.

The core is there, but for the Phillies to take that final step, the roster needs to be tweaked.

More pitching.

Less strikeouts by the middle of the order.

Better defense.

Stay tuned.

