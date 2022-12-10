Phillies Could Use a Four-Man Platoon with Harper Out

The designated hitter makes things a lot easier for the Philadelphia Phillies in Bryce Harper's absence.

Since the DH came to the National League, it has benefitted no team more than the Phillies, who were able to keep Harper in the lineup throughout most of 2022, propelling them to an NL Pennant.

With Harper out due to successful Tommy John Surgery, the Phillies will be without their designated-designated hitter. However, that doesn't mean the position won't be as important to them.

Philadelphia's litany of platoon players and sub-par fielders mean that the DH can spell fielders who need to get off their feet, and lefties who can't hit same-handed pitching.

But manager Rob Thomson wants to keep things straightforward. The most important part of lineup construction is not about putting the speedster lead-off and the power hitter cleanup. It's about keeping your players comfortable, and putting them in the best situations to succeed.

That's why Kyle Schwarber hit lead-off for so much of 2022. It's not necessarily because Thomson thought he was the best candidate for the position, but because he got his best results for from the top spot in the order.

Of course, Schwarber's position could change, given the the new acquisition of Trea Turner, but Thomson is well aware of his preferences, "[Schwarber] likes leading off. He was really good at it. But if we make some moves, we could change the lineup."

Looking at his home run total, Schwarber is undoubtedly the leading candidate to bat cleanup if he moves from his lead-off spot, but the real decision comes later in the order.

Brandon Marsh can't hit lefties.

In 2022, the newest regular addition to the Phillies starting lineup had an OPS of just .486 against lefties.

Obviously, he won't start regularly against lefties, but Thomson would like to keep the lineup consistent, and help Marsh improve his game against southpaws.

"I think we'll probably have Vierling facing some of the tougher lefties for sure. I think as time goes on, Brandon Marsh is going to be able to hit both sides, left-handed pitching and right-handed pitching, I really do," Thomson said.

So it seems like the plan is set for the beginning of the season. A straight platoon between Marsh and Vierling right?

But what happens against lefties, when Darick Hall isn't in the lineup.

Presumably, the former 14th-round pick will DH regularly against right-handed pitchers, whom he had an OPS of .865 and nine home runs against.

The Phillies aren't looking to mold Hall into an everyday player, his defined position going forward will be in a platoon. So to offset that, they'll likely slide Castellanos into the DH position aganist lefties, getting his -9 DRS glove out of the field.

Suddenly that creates a hole in right field.

Thus the situation becomes more clear. Thomson wants to create a well-rounded everyday player out of Marsh. He'll likely get starts against lefties in center field, so Vierling can slide over to right field and Castellanos can DH.

The Phillies have heaps of positional versatility between Edmundo Sosa, Nick Maton and Vierling on the bench. The DH just allows for the Phillies to utilize their talents even further.

