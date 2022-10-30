The Phillies Have Major Advantage with Realmuto at Catcher

If the Philadelphia Phillies have a distinct advantage, it's clearly at catcher.

J.T. Realmuto is not only the best catcher in the World Series, but arguably in all of Major League Baseball.

Whether it’s a game-winning home run like he produced in Game 1, throwing out baserunners, or blocking pitches, Realmuto is rock solid.

The biggest task in Game 3 will be calling the game.

Noah Syndergaard will be awarded the start and is likely to last three to four innings. Syndergaard doesn’t throw 98 to 100 miles-per-hour like he used when he was a brash young player.

Syndergaard now mixes up his pitches and changes speeds. He had to change his style in the aftermath of Tommy John surgery.

Realmuto will need to call a stellar game and he’s fully aware of that responsibility. Yes, the Phillies will need to score runs and avoid another 5-0 deficit.

Defensively, Syndergaard must keep the Astros bats quiet. Much of that will hinge on Realmuto’s directions from behind the plate.

If the Phillies can bolt to an early lead, then Syndergaard will gain more confidence.

Enter Realmuto.

With a sellout crowd of nearly 46,000 expected at Citizens Bank Park, Realmuto will be ready for the challenge.

"I'm running on so much adrenaline right now that I feel pretty great every night,” he told reporters in Houston.

Syndergaard relies on location not speed.

In the first two games, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler struggled with location and the Astros took massive advantage in building big leads.

When the Houston Astros do have baserunners like the speedy Jose Altuve, Realmuto will have even more pressure on him. Nothing new here. That’s why he’s the best catcher in either league.

Even when he takes a shot off his catcher’s mask, he’s not coming out.

"He's an absolute specimen," backup catcher Garrett Stubbs told reporters. "But he's in the weight room every day, in the training room getting treatment every day, to make sure he's ready to go."

Getting in sync with Syndergaard with the signs is a major storyline to watch in Game 3.

If it goes the Phillies’ way, good things are very much expected to follow.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!