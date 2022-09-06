Are the Phillies in the Midst of Another September Collapse?

It almost seems inevitable when it comes to the Philadelphia Phillies: a September collapse. It has held them out of the postseason more than once and none could be blamed for believing the 2022 iteration has already arrived.

The Phillies are currently 0-3 to start the month, that being said they have plenty of time to turn it around with 10 combined games against the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals left this month. But, that's also been the case in seasons past and they have still fallen short.

In 2018, Philadelphia went 8-20 in September. They fared little better in 2019 as they went 12-16 during the month, 13-17 during the shortened 2020 season, and 13-14 last season.

September does not favor the Phillies.

But for Philadelphia to finally reach the postseason for the first time in over a decade they will have to figure out how to navigate and perform during a month which seems to baffle them.

For starters, it will have to start with. . . well the starters. Zack Wheeler will return and his presence should be a welcome addition to the rotation. Bailey Falter has been quite good in his absence pitching 18.1 innings during the month of August and allowing just five earned runs.

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher Zack Wheeler Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Still, it'll be a big bump in confidence and morale to have their ace on the mound.

Next, the team will have to rely on Aaron Nola. Following a career performance against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 25 in which he hurled a complete game shutout, he was rung up for eight earned runs in just 4.0 innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on his next start. One of the worst starts of his career.

Nola will have to find and maintain the consistency that has, for the most part, defined his 2022 season.

Following Wheeler and Nola, the other three starters in the rotation in Ranger Suárez, Kyle Gibson and Noah Syndergaard will have to overcome various struggles to help right the ship this month. Suárez has hit a career high in innings pitched and may need to be placed into a tandem with say. . . Griff McGarry?

Gibson must figure out how to perform like the pitcher he was against the Washington Nationals or Pittsburgh Pirates and not the one who gave up seven runs in 1.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

Finally, Syndergaard must get used to his new pitch mix and diminished velocity post-Tommy John surgery. He is coming into his new identity that doesn't revolve around fire breather fastballs anymore. It's coming along, but like his teammates, he has struggled recently giving up eight earned runs in his last 10.0 innings pitched.

Of course, the blame doesn't fall entirely on the rotation. Yes, their success directly correlates with that of the bullpen, especially when they can't go deep in games, but the offense will have to pick up the pitching at times.

It's an offense which has done that many times this season, and despite losing six of their last seven games, the offense has averaged six runs in that span. Usually that would be a recipe for success.

Philadelphia Phillies Third Baseman Alec Bohm with First Baseman Rhys Hoskins Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia's offense has produced the fifth-most runs per game in MLB this season with 4.69. The addition of Bryce Harper from the injured list should only help further that pursuit.

Players like Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, and Matt Vierling, a group now known as the "Phillies Daycare", will have to continue to step up in big moments. All three were excellent in the month of August, but with multiple teams breathing down Philadelphia's neck for a Wild Card spot, their performance in September will prove to be of even more significance.

It will take a total team effort, everyone must fire on all cylinders this month. Yes, the Phillies will face sub-.500 teams for 13 games this month, but they will also have to contend with the Atlanta Braves for seven games and the stout Toronto Blue Jays for three.

If the Phillies are unable to navigate the pitfalls ahead of them, they could very well see their postseason berth slip through their hands, September once again the culprit.

But this team is far too talented, motivated, and well coached for that to occur again. The taste for the playoffs has already reached the team's tongues. Now they just have to perform like they have all season.

