The Phillies Must be Deliberate With Harper This Offseason

Bryce Harper’s mythical run through the postseason masked a larger issue.

His right elbow.

Now, Harper’s epic home runs — including the two-run shot off Robert Suarez in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres — will be etched in the minds of Philadelphia Phillies fans forever.

With every violent swing, Harper did all he could to help the Phillies win. It was a near miraculous experience considering the partially torn UCL in his right elbow.

It’s unclear what will transpire from here.

Harper could be headed for Tommy John surgery, or he simply could be headed for rehab.

If 2021 NL MVP is able to return to right field next season, it opens up a myriad of possibilities for the Phillies.

Nick Castellanos or Rhys Hoskins or other options could be the new designated hitter in 2023. If not for the designated hitter rule in the National League this season, Harper would have been lost for the season.

Harper is expected to undergo MRIs shortly and will then decide how to proceed.

Harper could still remain as the DH even if his elbow isn’t ready to allow him to play right field. After all, Shohei Ohtani had Tommy John surgery after the 2018 season and came back to DH slightly more than seven months later for the Los Angeles Angels.



Harper is the Phillies’ Most Valuable Player in every way imaginable. He’s earned every penny thus far in his 13-year, $330 million contract. The Phillies need him in the lineup. They need his leadership. They need his production at the plate.

The Phillies would not have landed in the World Series without Harper. There’s no disputing that fact.

If the Phillies hope to earn another playoff berth, and then make another deep run in the postseason, Harper must be leading the way.

The Phillies know that. With spring training coming so quickly in February, there isn’t much time to wait.

The time is now.

