The Phillies' World Series Dreams are Inching Closer to Sweet Reality

The World Series is within close reach.

A parade down Broad Street could be feasible.

In the next few days and possibly into next week, the Philadelphia Phillies’ run will be complete.

Following a 10-6 win in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday, the Phillies moved within one victory of reaching the World Series.

It could stall in the World Series, especially if they face the Houston Astros.

Or it could wind up with a parade following their first World Series championship since 2008. Nothing would be shocking from this version of the Phillies.

They’re resourceful. They’re resilient.

However this story ends – this run by the Phillies awakened a city and a passionate fan base which hadn’t witnessed playoff baseball since 2011.

From 2007-11, the Phillies owned the city. There were sellouts every single night. It was must-see-TV for those who couldn’t make it down to the ballpark.

There was one title.

There’s no guarantee that this group of Phillies will come through with a championship this season or beyond.

Just enjoy it. No matter where it ends. The future is unclear with roster decisions to be made. But that’s a story for another day.

Watching nearly 46,000 crazed Phillies fans wave red towels and scream at the top of their lungs reminds everyone of the run from 2007-11. Even 1980 and ’93 which included a World Series title and another near title which Joe Carter ruined with an iconic home run.

The 2022 Phillies are a likable bunch with mega personalities.

Kyle Schwarber. Bryce Harper. Bryson Stott. J.T. Realmuto. Matt Vierling. Jose Alvarado. Zack Wheeler.

Without naming every single player, the entire team gets along. That’s evident. You can see it. You can feel it. There’s a camaraderie that’s hard to explain. It’s just there.

“I think we definitely have become closer. We're already a pretty close group,” said ace Wheeler, who will start Game 5. “We do a lot of stuff off the field hanging-out-wise, so I think that helps.

“Yeah, whenever somebody has an error or whatever it may be, we pick them right up. Especially as a pitcher, you try to pick them right up, get that guy off the base, whatever it may be, make your pitch to try to help that.

“Yeah, we're a pretty close group, a bunch of brothers in there, and we all have a good relationship.”

Rob Thomson has proven to be a players’ manager. Just like Charlie Manuel. The players will play for him. Make a mistake? Fine. Keep playing. Don’t dwell.

Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura have committed errors but responded to provide big moments. Players want to compete for managers like this.

In September, when the Phillies were limping down the stretch, Thomson appeared steady. The Phillies clinched a playoff berth in the final series on the road against the Houston Astros.

Imagine a Phillies-Astros World Series.

Did anyone see that in April? Or May? Or June? Or July? Or August? Or September? Or even the beginning of October?

Doubt it.

The World Series is now within reach. Just enjoy the ride.

Wherever it lands.

