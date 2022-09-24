Why is Darick Hall Not With the Phillies?

When Donny Sands holds a roster spot, it's easy to wonder why Darick Hall still languishes in the minor leagues. The left-handed slugger crushed his 28th Triple-A home run of the year on Friday night, further adding fuel to the fire. Why is he yet to be promoted?

For now, he's likely in the minor leagues to get consistent at-bats. The Philadelphia Phillies and interim manager Rob Thomson will want him fresh for the postseason. Were he promoted to the big leagues this weekend, Hall would get only limited appearances as a pinch hitter. Down at Lehigh Valley he can stay in form.

The Phillies saw what happened when Hall rode the bench for an extended period of time. Demoted to the minor leagues Aug. 24 after getting just four at-bats since Aug. 16, Hall went into a 1-for-31 slump, walking thrice and striking out 14 times. Since then he is slashing .339/.419/.739 in 74 plate appearances at Lehigh Valley.

Hall is red hot and finally ready for a call-up with the IronPigs' season coming to a close on Sept. 28. At that point, the Phillies will have only seven games remaining, four against the Washington Nationals and three against the Houston Astros.

Destiny Lugardo of PhillliesNation.com reported that Thomson said of Hall's potential call-up, "Once [the Triple A] season is over, I think the conversation gets a little more involved."

Hall probably won't start any of those games until the Phillies have clinched a postseason spot. His blocked at first base by Rhys Hoskins, who went 3-for-4 with a walk and four RBI on Friday night, and at DH by 2021 MVP Bryce Harper.

However, Harper is struggling mightily. He's 0-for his last 13 with seven strikeouts, flailing at the plate. Hall could be used to give him a day off, or not. Thomson may want to ride Harper in an attempt to bust him out of his slump.

In a scenario where Hall doesn't start, he'll take an old but familiar role. When 2008 Phillies general manager Pat Gillick acquired Matt Stairs, he made only three starts, pinch hitting 12 times in September, then another four times in the postseason, one of which was quite memorable.

It's likely Hall will take that role, as a left-handed late-inning power bat off the bench. Following Stairs' mantra, "I'm not going to lie... I try to hit home runs and that's it," it seems like Hall is the perfect man for the job, he now boasts 37 home runs on the year across all levels.

The 2008 Phillies were 83-67 at 150 games into the season, so are the 2022 Phillies. If the 2022 Phillies continue to follow in 2008's footsteps, that will include a trip to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason, where Darick Hall would be primed to recreate another Phillies memory.

"Hall RIPS one deep into the night!"

