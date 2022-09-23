IronPigs Can't Walk it Off, Fall Short of RailRiders

Well, you can't walk it off every night. The Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate IronPigs fell short to the New York Yankees Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday night.

After an exciting ninth inning put an exclamation point on their win Wednesday night, the IronPigs came close to a second consecutive night of drama, loading the bases in the final frame with no outs. Unfortunately, the Pigs would only recoup two runs of a three run deficit, and fell by a score of 8-7.

Slugger Darick Hall managed two walks, one intentional, over the course of the contest, but the RailRiders mostly managed to silence his red-hot bat, something they had proven unable to do over the first two games of this series.

Three of the Pigs' runs came off of the bat of Johan Camargo, who launched a three-run blast into the right field stands:

Phillies top relief prospect Erik Miller struggled through another unfortunate outing on Thursday, walking two batters and allowing two hits, resulting in a run. Miller has been flat since his promotion to Lehigh Valley. Over nine appearances, he's allowed 10 runs, resulting in a 8.44 ERA.

Much of this could be the result of fatigue, as the injury-plagued 24-year-old has pitched more this season than he has in any of his previous seasons since joining the Philadelphia organization.

There is no question that the southpaw is talented, and he will likely be viewed as an option for the big club's 2023 bullpen.

