Phillies' Plassmeyer Wins International League Pitcher of the Month

The Philadelphia Phillies have had headline after headline of pitching prospects leading the charge in their farm system: Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, Griff McGarry, the list goes on.

Michael Plassmeyer wasn't held in that same light when the Phillies acquired him from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league catcher Austin Wynns. Yet, here we are three months later, and Plassmeyer is stacking accolades left and right. The 25-year-old took home International League Pitcher of the Month on Thursday, the team announced, after posting a spectacular 1.17 ERA in the month of August. He struck out 28 in that span, holding opponents to a .175 average.

Plassmeyer followed up the honor with another fabulous effort in game one of Lehigh Valley's doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox. He tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out seven and, in true Plassmeyer fashion, walking none.

The southpaw has proven a fascinating development for the Phillies, who may very well view him as a legitimate piece of depth at this point. He has far superseded expectation, posting a 2.66 ERA across 71 frames of work, while striking out 71 batters, and walking just 19.

If his major league debut was any indication, Plassmeyer could have what it takes to succeed in the majors. It's hard to believe the Phillies will be very quick to part with him, as was initially anticipated.

Triple-A: Long Ball Hall Strikes Again, This Time with Lehigh Valley

The turn of the calendar has left many a Phillies fan asking: "where is Long Ball Hall?"

The truth of the matter is, the left-handed slugger has been struggling a bit at the Triple-A level since his demotion. The Phillies are likely going to let him hit out of his slump prior to returning to the big league club.

Then again, Hall may be doing just that. The 27-year-old mashed a no-doubter on Thursday, and is now five for his last 14 at the Triple-A level. His three-run shot lifted the IronPigs over the Red Sox in game one of their doubleheader on Thursday.

Double-A: A Season-Long Game of Hot and Cold for Jhailyn Ortiz

2022 has been a funny year for Jhailyn Ortiz.

The 23-year-old outfielder has suffered from a supreme case of the on-and-offs this season, alternating between one absurdly great month to one absurdly dreadful one. In April, Ortiz posted a paltry .640 OPS, only to follow that up in May with a solid .828 OPS. It was the same in June/July. Ortiz began with a .704 OPS in the early summer, and ended July with a remarkable .920 OPS, his best month by far.

The catch? In August, Ortiz was terrible once again, posting a .671 OPS, and then came September, his worst month of the season, where Ortiz has only managed a .586 OPS.

There is still time however, as Ortiz managed two hits on Thursday, raising his season OPS to a respectable .748. Still, the former big-money signee is going to need to find some consistency if he wants to have any hope of remaining in the Phillies' future plans.

High-A: Glogoski Carves Up Aberdeen in Stellar Start

One name that doesn't get tossed around quite as much is that of Kyle Glogoski, who spun an under-the-radar, seven inning masterpiece against the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday. He allowed just two hits, walked none, and struck out five.

Injury and the lost minor league year skewed the New Zealander's development path some, but the 23-year-old has righted the ship in 2022. Glogoski boasts a 2.78 ERA across 68 frames of work this season, alongside 80 strikeouts. He's been tough to hit too, holding opponents to a .224 average against.

While he won't blow you away with his stuff or velocity, Glogoski is a deceptive arm with a mature feel for pitching. He's had a strong year, one that he will look to build from in years to come.

Single-A: PPD

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: W 5-1, L 9-1

RHP Seranthony Dominguez - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

INF Johan Camargo - 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats: L 11-7

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 1-for-6, 2B, RBI, 2 K

RHP Albertus Barber - 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: W 4-0, L 3-1

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 2-for-4, 2B, K

1B Rixon Wingrove - 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Bradenton Marauders: PPD

