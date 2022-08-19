Phillies Prospect Glogoski Fans Ten in Stellar Start

The Philadelphia Phillies have a strong scouting presence in both New Zealand and Australia, so when they bring a player over from either country, it's sure to turn some heads.

Kyle Glogoski is no stranger to posting strong numbers stateside. The New Zealander began his affiliated ball career with a bang in 2019, slinging 80.1 innings of 1.68 ERA ball, allowing a measly 0.98 WHIP across both High and Single-A ball. Turn heads he did.

Unfortunately, thanks to the lost minor league year in 2020, and and injury which kept him out for the majority of 2021, the now-23-year-old right-hander is only just re-finding his form. He's picked up right where he left off three years ago, and tossed 5.2 innings of one-run baseball with the BlueClaws on Thursday, striking out ten in the process.

Glogoski doesn't boast overwhelming stuff. He throws a soft fastball, but works with two decent secondaries in his changeup and curveball. However, he's got a good feel for pitching, and is deceptive on the mound. His command took a bit of a step back in 2021 prior to his injury, and has yet to fully return, but one would think he's nearing a promotion to Reading, even with so little of the season remaining.

Triple-A: Deserving of a Major League Callup, Guthrie Remains in Triple-A

When the Phillies announced that they'd claimed Bradley Zimmer off of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, it meant that IronPigs utilityman Dalton Guthrie would not receive his call to the show.

Guthrie has had a spectacular season, hitting .280 with Lehigh Valley while playing multiple positions, and flashing his impressive contact tool frequently over the last year-and-a-half.

When center fielder Brandon Marsh hit the injured list, it was expected that the Phillies would prioritize a left-handed bat to platoon in center with Matt Vierling. Guthrie being a righty with reverse splits, it would've made sense for the Phillies to look his way, but Zimmer's plus glove and impressive speed seems to have won out in the end.

Double-A: Johan Rojas Steals 50th Bag of the Season

While Johan Rojas has begun to scuffle a bit at the Double-A level, he has not slowed down one bit on the basepaths.

The dynamic outfielder swiped his 50th bag on Thursday, and his 17th with Reading. When he gets on base, he can really wreak some havoc.

High-A: Ryan Howard Who? Baron Radcliff Stuns in August

Oft compared to the most beloved first baseman, Baron Radcliff has torn up High-A in August. He lashed another two hits in Thursday's game.

In the month of August, the former fifth round pick is hitting .390/.468/.683 with three home runs, and has cut down significantly on strikeouts. He's managed a decent .757 OPS on the season.

The BlueClaws could really use some good news on the offensive front, so Radcliff turning a corner would be a welcome sight. When he gets ahold of a baseball, it travels a long, long way.

Single-A: Postponed Due to Rain

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Buffalo Bisons: L 5-4

C Rafael Marchan - 0-for-4

LHP Cristopher Sanchez - 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Portland Sea Dogs: L 3-1

LHP Taylor Lehman - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

RHP Andrew Schultz - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: W 3-2

OF Jared Carr - 3-for-3

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Daytona Tortugas: PPD

