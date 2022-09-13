Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Receive Multiple Minor League Awards

Some Philadelphia Phillies prospects were honored with both team and league awards this past week.
This year has been a beneficial one for the Philadelphia Phillies' minor league system. Not only have multiple players taken major steps forward in their development, but many have been heralded for their progress, both by promotions and by end-of-season awards.

The Reading Phillies announced those particular awards on Monday, highlighting the biggest names that have contributed to the team as the season winds down.

Among the awards to be distributed, Outfielder Johan Rojas was honored as the team's top base stealer. He's stolen 61 bags on the season, 33 of which have come at the Double-A level. He's been caught just four times.

Right-hander Noah Skirrow was praised as the team strikeout leader. A non-drafted free agent from the 2020 season, Skirrow has catapulted through the Phillies system, and has been a solid arm. He now resides at Triple-A.

Reliever Billy Sullivan was dubbed the R-Phils Pitcher of the Year after a solid season. He struck out 74 batters just 42 appearances this season, and finished the year with a 4.20 ERA.

Jhailyn Ortiz, Aldrem Corredor, Vito Friscia, and Wendell Rijo were also recipients of honors. You can find the full list of awards on the R-Phils website.

In addition to the end-of-season awards for Double-A, two Phillies pitchers were recognized for their performances last week.

Both Kyle Glogoski and Estibenzon Jimenez were named Pitcher of the Week for their respective leagues.

Glogoski, who has had a significantly strong season, has allowed just one earned run across his last two starts with Jersey Shore, striking out 14 batters across his last 12 innings of work. He was more-than deserving of the nod after he tossed a masterful seven-inning gem on Sept. 8. He received the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week Award for his efforts. 

Jimenez dominated in his second start since his move to Low-A Clearwater, following a successful Rookie League campaign. He tossed five innings of one-hit, one-walk baseball, striking out eight in the process. He received the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week, and was very deserving of the nod.

