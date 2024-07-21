Report: Pirates Eying Trade for Marlins OF
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a hot streak and feeling good about their second-half playoff push in the National League. After climbing over .500 and into the Wild Card race, the team is ready to make some moves before the trade deadline, and are reportedly eying a candidate from the Miami Marlons.
According to the Miami Herald's Craig Mish, the Pirates are one of the teams interested in acquiring outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Marlins. Chisholm is expected to be part of the team's "fire sale" at the trade deadline, and Pittsburgh is one of the top candidates to make a deal happen.
Pittsburgh has been believed to be a team eying outfielders at the trade deadline. They've reportedly had interest in Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward, and could look at other candidates like Tom Pham before the deadline as well.
Chisholm would add another bat to the Pirates lineup as he sits 27th in the league in OPS (.670) and 28th in OPS for centerfielders (.571).
The problem with a move would come with the price tag. At 26-years-old and with a good contract, Chisholm would be a bigger name the Marlons were looking to deal, and therefore, come with a bigger compensation from the Pirates. This also comes with back-to-back years of injury concerns where Chisholm has played less than 100 games (60 in 2022 and 97 in 2023).
If Pittsburgh believes he could be the turning point to get them over the hump and into the playoffs this season, the move could be at the top of their list.
The Pirates have until July 30 to decide on their splash move as the MLB trade deadline will next week. Until then, expect plenty of names to emerge as candidates while Pittsburgh tries to make enough moves to keep their playoff hopes growing in the backhalf of the season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates.