Andrew McCutchen Among Five Pirates Free Agents
The Pittsburgh Pirates have five free agents heading into the offseason.
Outfielder and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, left-handed pitchers Aroldis Chapman, Jalen Beeks and Ryan Borucki and catcher Yasmani Grandal will hit free agency after spending last season in Pittsburgh. The Pirates' five free agents are the most among National League Central teams.
McCutchen headlines the list of free agents, and it's likely he'll end up back in Pittsburgh. McCutchen 38, was one of the Pirates' better hitters last season, hitting 20 home runs, driving in 50 RBIs and slashing .232/.328/.411 in 120 games.
McCutchen has played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh and has amassed 235 home runs and 818 RBIs and has slashed .284/.375/.475. The Pirates outfielder won an MVP in 2013 and is a five-time All-Star and has won four Silver Sluggers. He's also a Gold Glove Award winner and has won the Roberto Clemente Award in 2015.
Chapman was one of the Pirates' more reliable relievers, though, the bullpen struggled for much of the season and finished the year ranked 27th in ERA. The hard-throwing left-hander went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA and struck out 98 batters over 61.2 innings pitched. Chapman is a seven-time All-Star and has won two World Series in his career.
Beeks was acquired from the Colorado Rockies at the trade deadline. In his 26 appearances for Pittsburgh, he went 1-0 and had a 3.92 ERA and struck out 17 batters over 20.2 innings pitched..
Borucki struggled after a solid 2023 season, amassing a 7.36 ERA over 11 innings pitched. Carpal tunnel syndrome caused the left-handed reliever to miss nearly five months of the season.
Grandal played in 72 games, accumulating nine home runs and 27 RBIs and slashed .228/.304/.400. The veteran catcher caught a bulk of the innings for Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes upon his arrival in the big leagues.
