Pirates Get Grim Prediction For 2025 Season
The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the the offseason as one of the more polarizing teams.
Armed with an ascending starting rotation, including budding star Paul Skenes, how the Pirates go about improving their offense and bullpen will determine how good they can be in 2025. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted the Pirates would take another step backward, going 74-88 and finishing in last place for a second straight season.
"After six consecutive seasons with a winning percentage below .470, are the Pirates finally ready to spend/shine?" Miller writes. "The last time they had a young ace, they surrounded Gerrit Cole with enough talent to make the postseason in three consecutive years. One big upgrade in the lineup could be all they need to get Paul Skenes there."
If the Pirates were to miss the playoffs, it'd extend their streak of missing the postseason to 10 years. Pittsburgh's current drought is the second-longest in baseball, only trailing the Los Angeles Angels.
If the Pirates are going to get out of the cellar of the National League Central, they need to add an impact bat or two this offseason, whether it be through signing a free agent or making a trade. Bleacher Report also named the Pirates as one of the top landing spots for Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández.
A player like Hernández or Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker would be exactly was Pittsburgh needed after its offense finished in the bottom 10 in nearly every major hitting category. Whether or not owner Bob Nutting is willing to spend the money to land a player of their caliber is a major question mark.
The Pirates' biggest free agent signing in franchise history is left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano, who they signed to a 3-year $39 million deal in 2014.
If Pittsburgh doesn't add proven bats or reliable bullpen arms, it may very well finish in last place again. And if the Pirates miss the playoffs again, that could spell the end for the current regime.
