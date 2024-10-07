Arizona Fall League Schedule: When Pirates' Prospects Play
The Arizona Fall League is set to begin on Tuesday and the Pittsburgh Pirates will be among the more well-represented clubs.
Pittsburgh has nine players participating in the AFL and will be playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions. The Scorpions will comprise of prospects from the Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Detroit Tigers.
Pittsburgh's list of prospects is headlined by second baseman Termarr Johnson. Johnson is the Pirates' No. 2 overall position player in their farm system and No. 75 overall in MLB's top 100 prospects. Johnson is one of 14 top 100 prospects playing in Arizona.
Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge, Mets shortstop Jett Williams and Mets outfielder Drew Gilbert are the fellow top-100 prospects on the Scorpions' roster alongside Johnson.
Right-handed pitchers Brandan Bidois, Khristian Curtis, Derek Diamond, Valentin Linarez and Eddie Yean make up five of the Pirates' nine prospects in Arizona. Catcher Geovanny Planchart, Kervin Pichardo and outfielder Sammy Siani are also representing the Pirates on Scottsdale.
The other teams participating in the AFL are the Surprise Saguaros, Peoria Javelinas, Mesa Solar Sox, Salt River Rafters and Glendale Desert Dogs. The Scorpions begin play on Tuesday against the Rafters at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Here is the Scorpions' schedule for the AFL.
Schedule:
Oct. 8: Rafters, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 9: Solar Sox, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 10: Saguaros, 10:30 a.m. ET
Oct. 11: Desert Dogs, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 12: Desert Dogs, 12:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 15: Solar Sox, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 16: Rafters, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 17: Javelinas, 10:30 a.m. ET
Oct. 18: Saguaros, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 19: Saguardos, 10:30 a.m. ET
Oct. 20: Rafters, 2 p.m. ET
Oct. 22: Rafters, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 23: Javelinas, 10:30 a.m. ET
Oct. 24: Solar Sox, 10:30 a.m. ET
Oct. 25: Saguaros, 10:30 a.m. ET
Oct. 26: Saguaros, 9:30 a.m. ET
Oct. 28: Rafters, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 29: Javelinas, 10:30 a.m. ET
Oct. 30: Solar Sox, 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 31: Desert Dogs, 10:30 a.m. ET
Nov. 1: Rafters, 3:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 3: Desert Dogs, 2 p.m. ET
Nov. 4: Javelinas 10:30 a.m. ET
Nov. 5: Desert Dogs, 3:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 6: Javelinas, 3:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 7: Solar Sox, 3:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 8: Home Run Derby, 3:30 p.m. ET
Nov. 9: Fall Stars Game, 3 p.m. ET
Nov. 11: Saguaros, 9:30 a.m. ET
Nov. 12: Solar Sox, 10:30 a.m. ET
Nov. 13: Javelinas, 10:30 a.m. ET
Nov. 14: Desert Dogs, 10:30 a.m. ET
Nov. 15: Play-In Semifinal
Nov. 16: Championship Game
