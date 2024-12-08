Corner Outfield Among Pirates' Biggest Needs
On the heels of another disappointing season at the plate, reinforcements are needed for the Pittsburgh Pirates if their offense is going to take a step forward in 2025.
With the Winter Meetings set to begin on Monday in Dallas, it wouldn't be a shock if Pittsburgh makes a move or two in what has been a quiet offseason thus far. MLB.com broke down every team's biggest need heading into the Winter Meetings and insider Alex Stumpf listed corner outfielder as what Pittsburgh needs to address at some point.
"The Pirates decided to part with Bryan De La Cruz and Connor Joe at the non-tender deadline, and after Edward Olivares left via free agency, they are without the three players who had the most playing time in right field last season," Stumpf writes. "This team needs an offensive boost -- ideally someone with some pop after they finished 25th in baseball with 160 home runs last year -- and the only internal options are Jack Suwinski, who is coming off a difficult season, rookies Billy Cook and Nick Yorke, and career up-down guys Joshua Palacios and Trey Cabbage. They need to bring in at least one outfielder to deepen that group."
Outfielder Bryan Reynolds and center fielder Oneil Cruz have proven to be two of Pittsburgh's more reliable players, especially at the plate. The third outfield spot was a revolving door last season, though. If the Pirates decide to move Reynolds to first base, a decision that got brought up at the end of last season, that'd leave them having to address both corner outfield spots.
Pittsburgh was never in the running for Juan Soto, who is in line to receive the largest contract in MLB history. Other outfielders like Teoscar Hernández and Anthony Santander are more than likely out of the Pirates' price range, especially if the teams who miss out on Soto pivot to them. Other corner outfielders like Max Kepler, Mark Canha or Michael Conforto feel more in line with what the Pirates would be willing to spend.
The options haven't dwindled yet, but Pittsburgh could certainly see more competition in its quest to add a corner outfielder upon Soto's decision. Tyler O'Neill signing a three-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles could also be a sign that other players are ready to make their decision in free agency.
Regardless, if Pittsburgh is going to avoid a 10th straight season of missing the playoffs, adding an impact player to play either left or right field is a must at some point this offseason.
