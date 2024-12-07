Pirates Address Offensive Struggles In Proposed Rays Trade
It's no secret the Pittsburgh Pirates need to improve their offense if they're going to maximize what could be one of baseball's best rotations in 2025.
One path the Pirates could take to properly support reigning National League Rookie of the Year and Cy Young finalist Paul Skenes, Jared Jones and the rest of the pitching staff is trading for a proven bat. A player who could not only fit that description while also fitting under the typical financial constraints Pittsburgh typically places on itself is Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly proposed trade ideas ahead of the Winter Meetings, which begin on Monday in Dallas Texas and had the Rays trading for Díaz.
"The Pirates have to make the best of that window, trying not only to compete for a postseason spot but to also build a roster capable of doing postseason damage," Kelly writes. "They have a strong starting rotation with Skenes, Jared Jones and Mitch Keller, but they need to make significant upgrades to a lineup that finished 24th in runs scored this past season."
Kelly added: "Yandy Díaz would be an excellent addition to this lineup by general manager Ben Cherington. Díaz won the AL batting title in 2023, hitting .330 for the Rays. He underwhelmed in the first half of the 2024 season, but finished on a strong note, hitting .297 with an .816 OPS after the All-Star break."
Díaz finished sixth in MVP voting with a stellar 2023 season, hitting 22 home runs and driving in 78 runs and he won the American League batting title with a .330 batting average. He also won the Silver Slugger for AL first baseman that season.
His numbers took a dip last season, largely due to a slow start in which he slashed .220/.290/.288 with one home run and 11 RBIs through March and April. He finished the year with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs while slashing .281/.341/.414.
The Rays first baseman is also much more affordable compared to the options in free agency like Christian Walker. Díaz is owed $10 million in 2025 and has a club option for $12 million for 2026. Two years for $22 million would be a steal for Pittsburgh if Díaz if he can continue to produce at the plate.
Few players fit Pittsburgh's need for offense and its price range like Díaz. If the Pirates are going to improve an offense that has consistently been among the league's worst in recent years, they could do much worse than swinging a trade for the Rays' first baseman.
