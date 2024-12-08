Pirates Re-Sign Pitcher to Minor League Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to re-sign their players, as they look to build their roster for next season.
They re-signed right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton to a minor league contract on Dec. 2, according to the MLB Transactions page. He previously elected free agency on Nov. 22.
Stratton suffered a serious injury against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 24. He threw a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning that catcher Joey Bart couldn't handle and he had to run to go get it. Stratton ran to home plate to try and tag out Reds second baseman Jonathan India, who would steal home, but missed the ball, as it bounced off his glove and went to the backstop.
He ran behind home plate to get the ball, but slipped in the dirt and stayed on the ground in serious pain and pointing to his left knee.
The Pirates announced on Aug. 25 that Stratton suffered a rupture of his left patella tendon and then placed him on the 60-day Injured List, which ended his season.
The patella, or knee cap, is the tendon that is connected to the tibia. So when someone ruptures it, they suffer pain walking, and may have trouble extending the knee.
This injury has a recovery period of seven to 10 months, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com, which would bring him back from late March-late June.
He pitched 36 games in the 2024 season out of the bullpen, with a 2-1 record, 3.58 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched and 33 strikeouts to seven walks.
The Pirates took Stratton in the 16th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft, after he spent two seasons pitching for Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tenn. He spent 2017-23 in the minor leagues, before the Pirates called him up on Sept. 4, 2023.
He pitched in eight games in the 2023 season for the Pirates, with a 2.25 ERA in 12.0 innings pitched and 10 strikeouts to three walks.
The Pirates also re-signed Isaac Mattson to a minor league deal back on Nov. 18.
