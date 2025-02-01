Could Pirates Have Best Player In NL Central?
There's no disputing how good Paul Skenes could be in his first full season for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
But could another player emerge as one of the better players in baseball for the Pirates in 2025?
MLB.com's David Adler listed one dark horse player who could be the best in their division and tabbed Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz for the National League Central. If Cruz's traits can all click for Pittsburgh, Adler believes he could cement himself as a star next season.
"Cruz hits the ball as hard as anybody in the world (his 95.5 mph average exit velocity, 121.5 mph max exit velocity, 54.9% hard-hit rate and 15.7% barrel rate in 2024 all ranked in the 97th percentile of MLB or better)," Adler writes. "He's one of the faster players in the Majors (his 28.8 ft/sec sprint speed ranked in the 88th percentile). And his move to center field late last season helped him defensively: He went from -3 Outs Above Average at shortstop to +2 Outs Above Average in center. He feels like he's on the verge of putting it all together and becoming a star."
Cruz showed signs he could become a cornerstone player for Pittsburgh in 2024. He played 146 games, the most of his career, and posted a .259/.324/.449 slash line with 21 home runs and 76 RBIs. Before 2024, Cruz had played in 98 games from 2021 to 2023.
The dynamic left-handed hitting center fielder led the Pirates with 22 stolen bases.
With a full offseason to prepare to play center field, Cruz could be due for a significant jump defensively in 2025. And with a full season under his belt, he'll also likely be better prepared for the difficulty of a 162-game schedule.
If he can take the next step, there's no telling what Cruz's ceiling could be in 2025.
