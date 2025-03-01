Five Pirates Prospects to Watch This Spring
You know the Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect: flame-throwing right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler. You've already got your eyes on 2024 first round pick Konnor Griffin. You're probably familiar with the scintillating potential and athleticism of Termarr Johnson.
But, given the nature of a baseball team and ever-expanding rosters, there's a bundle of other young Buccos looking to make their mark this spring training. While they may not all be fighting for a spot on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster, they're all playing for something.
Statistics in March are hard to analyze because of the small sample size - and players are often trying to work on or tweak their skills rather than being concerned with the final score. However, they say first impressions are the most important, and spring training can certainly go a long way towards determining a player's success throughout the season.
The players in this article may not be consistently grabbing headlines, but they may be just as important to the team's future.
Here are five Pirates prospects to keep an eye on this spring.
1. Axiel Plaz
You'll have to scroll all the way to the bottom of MLB.com's 2024 Pirates Top Prospects list to find the Venezuelan backstop. But Plaz's performance last summer as an 18-year-old catcher with Single-A Bradenton put him near the top of another list.
Baseball America writer Eli Ben-Porat highlighted Plaz's power outburst (12 HRs in 40 games) and potential in his article about "10 Statcast Standouts".
The main takeaway? The kid can mash. The graph inside the article below, provided by Ben-Porat, shows that Plaz was elite at two aspects: exit velocity and launch angle. As Ben-Porat mentioned last summer, those are usually two indicators of a strong future for a young hitter.
While Plaz's contact skills (.203 batting average last season) still leave something to be desired, his power at the plate is already catching attention. We're probably at least a few years away from Plaz arriving in Pittsburgh, but his elite power should be on display in Bradenton this spring.
2. Omar Alfonzo
Plaz may find himself eventually needing to switch positions. That's because the Pirates have another young catching prospect making a strong impression in their farm system.
Alfonzo, 21, has a more well-rounded game than Plaz. It's not a surprise that Alfonzo shows a mature grasp of a pitching staff, as his father Eliezer caught professionally for 15 seasons in MLB. This may be the tool that gets him to Pittsburgh the quickest.
He also has a patient approach at the plate, with a career on-base percentage of .368. Alfonzo will likely start the year at High-A Greensboro, but this type of profile gives him a realistic shot to eventually challenge for the starting catching role in Pittsburgh.
3. Carlson Reed
The 23-year-old right-hander had a strong showing at the Single-A level last year, giving Pirates fans promise that the former West Virginia starting pitcher may eventually be a contributor to the big league team.
Reed has swing-and-miss skills (130 Ks in 108 IP), and a solid four-pitch mix. His fastball can reach 96 mph, but his changeup that sits in the mid-80s may be his best pitch. Lanky and long at 6-foot-4, Reed's arm action can be tough for hitters to pick up on. This may also be the reason that Reed struggles with control. Developing a more efficient and repeatable delivery could be the next step in Reed's development.
If that doesn't happen, Reed's ability to strike out opponents may be more useful in the bullpen.
4. Keiner Delgado
Originally signed by the Yankees in 2021, Delgado was acquired last season in a trade that sent right-handed pitcher J.T. Brubaker to New York. Considering Brubaker hasn't pitched since 2022 because of Tommy John surgery, the Pirates will take anything they get out of Delgado.
A switch-hitting infielder, Delgado is relatively small (5-foot-7) but effective at the plate. His batting average took a dip (.234) last season after hitting .301 with a .459 OBP over his first two seasons as a pro. There's always going to be adjustment periods for young hitters, and Delgado should find himself more comfortable against A-level pitchers this year.
Delgado also profiles as a legitimate base-stealing threat (27 last season, 94 for his career), which could get him to the majors sooner. The power will probably never be there for Delgado given his size. No one is mistaking him for Jose Altuve right now, but there has been smaller players that have developed home run hitting ability.
5. Braxton Ashcraft
Last, but certainly not least, is a name that you're probably more familiar with. Ashcraft, 25, is in a make-or-break situation as a prospect. It's hard to envision a 26-year-old on a prospect list, and this is likely Ashcraft's last season to establish himself on the big league roster.
There's nobody in the organization who doesn't think that's possible. Ashcraft experienced two seasons of serious injury setbacks in 2021 and 2022, including Tommy John surgery. Because of this, his development has been a bit delayed. However, nobody has ever questioned Ashcraft's ability. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-hander has a high-spin fastball that reaches 98 MPH and a high-80s slider that he uses effectively as his strikeout pitch.
Ashcraft also began developing a changeup last season. He was a standout high school football player, and it shows in his athletic, repeatable delivery. There is a reason that Ashcraft sits at No. 4 on MLB Pipeline's prospects list for the Pirates, and he has a legitimate shot to make the starting rotation with a solid spring training.
