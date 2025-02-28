Pirates Manager Expects Bounce Back Season From Closer
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar struggled throughout the 2024 season, resulting in his worst campaign in his MLB career.
Bednar finished with a 3-8 record, a 5.77 ERA in 57.2 innings pitched in 62 games, 23 saves and seven blown saves in 30 opportunities.
He started off the season poorly, blowing three saves in his first four save opportunities, but managed to get things back on track, and avoiding a blown save from April 12-Aug. 3.
Bednar struggled again in August, as the Pirates went 8-19 in the month after spending time competing for a National League wild card spot.
He blew saves in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at home on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 and lost games with the score tied against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 11 and the Texas Rangers on Aug. 21, both on the road.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton removed Bednar as the primary closer on Aug. 30, going by committee the rest of the season.
Bednar starred for the Pirates the previous two seasons, earning himself back-to-back All-Star appearances. He led the National League with 39 saves in 42 opportunites in 2023 with a 2.00 ERA in 67.1 innings pitched, and had 19 saves in 23 opportunites in 2022, with a 2.61 ERA in 51.2 innings pitched.
Shelton spoke with Foul Territory on Bednar and what he sees for his season with the Pirates.
While Shelton didn't confirm Bednar as the opening day closer, he expects him to have a great season in 2025.
"I don't think we're ready to say that, but I think we feel very good with the fact that we have a guy that was a two-time All-Star closer," Shelton said.
"He had a blip. Last year coming out of Spring Training, he had an abbreviated Spring Training. Started off, struggled, and then was really good. Had 18 saves at one point and then struggled a little bit with his command.
"I think as we get through Spring Training, we'll have a better idea of where the command's at, but fully expect him to bounce back. You don't sit in that spot in the ninth inning for two years at the level he did without being really talented."
Pittsburgh landed Bednar in a three-team trade back on Jan. 19, 2021. They traded starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres for left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz, right-handed pitcher Drake Fellows and outfielder Hudson Head and got catcher Endy Rodriguez from the New York Mets.
Bednar hails from the Pittsburgh area, playing for Mars High School in Mars, Pa. and then pitched for Lafayette. The Padres selected him in the 35th round, the 1,044 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.
He pitched in the Padres minor league system for three years before earning a call-up to the Padres on Sept. 1, 2019. He also pitched for the Padres in the 2020 season with a 7.11 ERA and five strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work.
The Pirates will hope that Bednar gets back to his best pitching in 2025 and finds that all-star form he had the two seasons prior to 2024.
