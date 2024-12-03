Former Pirates Pitcher Confirms Red Sox Deal With Dog Photo
Coming into the MLB offseason, there were questions about the future of Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman.
Would the Pirates be able to re-sign Chapman? Or, would another team swoop in and steal him away?
Those questions have now been answered.
Chapman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox worth $10.75 million. The deal was reported on Tuesday morning. Pittsburgh will now have to find another option to replace their best left-handed relief pitcher.
Losing Chapman leaves a hole in the Pirates' bullpen. Fans wanted to see the veteran reliever re-signed, but Pittsburgh was unable to get a deal done with him.
After the deal was reported, Chapman took to social media to confirm his contract with the Red Sox. He featured his dog in the confirmation post in what was an incredible photo.
Boston being able to sign Chapman was a huge win for them. He will be an integral piece of their bullpen for the 2025 MLB season and gives them a much-needed quality left-handed option.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Pirates, Chapman ended up having a solid year. He appeared in 68 total games, compiling a 5-5 record to go along with a 3.79 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, 14 saves, 22 holds, and five blown saves. Chapman completed 61.2 innings of work.
Clearly, those numbers leave a hole for Pittsburgh to fill. Thankfully, there are other solid left-handed pitchers on the market that the Pirates could target.
Joining the Red Sox will give Chapman a chance to compete. Boston should have a shot at being a contender in the American League in 2025.
It's disappointing to see Chapman leave, but he found a great landing spot for himself. Expect to see him head in and make a major impact for the Red Sox.
