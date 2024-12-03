Red Sox Sign Pirates Record-Breaking Reliever
The Pittsburgh Pirates were expected to try and re-sign veteran left-handed relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman this offseason in free agency. Unfortunately, that didn't end up happening.
Chapman was one of the best left-handed relievers on the market and it didn't take long for him to find a new home.
According to a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Chapman has agreed to a one-year, $10.75 million contract with the Boston Red Sox to bolster their bullpen.
"Left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $10.75 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Boston sought left-handed help for its bullpen and lands the 36-year-old Chapman."
This is a big get for the Red Sox. Chapman has not been the superstar closer that he once was for some time, but he is still a very good reliever to have in the bullpen.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Pirates, Chapman put together a solid all-around year.
He ended up appearing in 68 games throughout the course of the 2024 season for Pittsburgh. In those appearances, he compiled a 5-5 record to go along with a 3.79 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, 14 saves, 22 holds, and five blown saves.
In addition to a solid season, Chapman broke a major franchise record in 2024. He became the Pirates' record-holder for most strikeouts in a single season by a left-handed relief pitcher.
All of that being said, the Boston bullpen got a lot better with this move. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, will now have to add replacing Chapman to their offseason wish list.
Hopefully, the Pirates are able to find someone who can come in and have a big impact out of the bullpen to replace Chapman. Bringing him back would have been ideal, but this kind of deal was a very good possibility and Pittsburgh will be prepared to make a pivot move.
