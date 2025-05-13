Isaiah Kiner-Falefa Honors Family, Pirates Legend's Legacy With Homer
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa delivered a moment he’ll never forget on Monday night, launching his first home run of the season in his first at-bat against the New York Mets at Citi Field — a poetic blast that came just hours after an emotional pregame meeting with Scott Kiner, the son of Hall of Famer and broadcasting legend Ralph Kiner, who is a second cousin on Kiner-Falefa’s mother’s side.
The 105 mph shot, Kiner-Falefa’s hardest-hit ball of the year, carried special significance, connecting him to a family legacy intertwined with baseball history.
Ralph Kiner, one of the game’s most feared sluggers in the 1940s and ‘50s, spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Pirates, leading the National League in home runs for seven straight years — a feat matched only by Babe Ruth.
Though injuries cut his playing career short, he transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting, becoming the beloved voice of the Mets for over 50 years and hosting Kiner’s Korner, a legendary postgame show where he interviewed stars with his signature wit and charm. His name still adorns the Mets’ TV booth at Citi Field, a testament to his enduring impact on the franchise.
For Isiah Kiner-Falefa, a versatile defender who has carved out an eight-year MLB career as a contact-first utilityman, the home run was an unexpected power surge in a season where he had gone his first 100 at-bats without one.
Notably, it was also Kiner-Falefa's first game back from a short stint on the injured list. He did not take long to make his impact felt.
Known more for his glove work — winning a Gold Glove at third base with the Texas Rangers in 2020 — and his ability to play nearly every position, Kiner-Falefa has never been a big home run hitter. But on this night, in the ballpark where Ralph Kiner’s voice once echoed, he channeled a little of that family power.
“After everything that we did today, for me to hit a homer right there, that was a huge moment for me,” Kiner-Falefa said postgame, still buzzing from the experience. “That was surreal… something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”
When a reporter jokingly asked post-game if there was “a little bit of Ralph Kiner in you,” Kiner-Falefa laughed. “I don’t think I’ve hit a ball that hard all year.”
During their meeting, the distant cousins exchanged jerseys as Scott presented Kiner-Falefa with a special gift: a 1948 charcoal portrait of Ralph Kiner created by renowned American artist Gil Cohen. Scott explained the artwork served as a belated wedding present, commemorating Kiner-Falefa's December marriage.
Though the Pirates lost the game, Kiner-Falefa called his home run a “storybook ending,” to his meeting with Kiner quipping, “Don’t play the rest of the game, just stop it right there.”
The 30-year-old also expressed interest in broadcasting after his playing career, and revealed plans to study Ralph Kiner’s iconic Kiner’s Korner segments for inspiration.
“I talked to [Mets historian] Mark Rosenman, and I’ve actually exchanged numbers with him already,” he said. “I’m going to start doing my homework… If you guys got anything for me, like a start in the media.”
For one night, at least, Kiner-Falefa didn’t need a microphone to make an impact — just a swing that bridged generations, honoring a name that still resonates in both Pittsburgh and New York.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates