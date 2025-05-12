Pirates Starting Shortstop Returns From Injured List
The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from their 10-day injured list, and will option infielder Liover Peguero to Triple-A Indianapolis, according to an official statement.
Kiner-Falefa has been on the IL since May 1 after straining his right hamstring. He will not require rehab to recover, and returned to team activities over the weekend.
The Pirates traded the Toronto Blue Jays for the 30-year-old shortstop last July, and he played 50 games for the team in the 2024 season. He has played 30 games in 2025, starting at shortstop for 29 of those.
The team won their most recent series against the Atlanta Braves in a 4-3 walk-off on Sunday afternoon, and will begin a series against the New York Mets on Monday evening.
Kiner-Falefa's return will be a huge boon for the team at shortstop heading into the series, as shortstop Jared Triolo struggled to keep up in the six recent games he started at the position. This echoed the concerns of former manager Derek Shelton, who voiced concern following Kiner-Falefa's injury, but of course did not want to exacerbate the situation.
"Just figured it was better to give him another day," Shelton said. "Not having another shortstop here was a little concerning to us. So we made sure that we’re functioning with that."
The Pirates play the Mets tonight at Citi Field, with the first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.
