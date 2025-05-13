Pirates Sign Former Tigers Pitcher to Minor League Deal
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates added a pitcher to their organization with experience at the MLB level.
Beisbol Puro first reported that the Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows and then Burrows himself confirmed the report on Twitter.
Burrows hails from Weatherford, Texas, about 30 miles west of Fort Worth, and has a population of a little more than 30,000 inhabitants. He dominated as senior at Weatherford High School in 2015, with a record of 9-3, a 0.89 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 71 innings pitched.
The Detroit Tigers selected Burrows with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He would end up signing with the Tigers, choosing them over his commitment to Texas A&M.
He moved up through the lower minor league teams until finally making it to Double-A Erie in 2017, making 15 starts after June 5.
Burrows continued on with Erie in 2018, posting a 10-9 record over 26 starts, a 4.10 ERA over 134.0 innings pitched, 127 strikeouts to 56 walks and an opposing batting average of .251.
He then dealt with injury problems in 2019, posting a 2-6 record and a 5.51 ERA over 15 starts with Triple-A Toledo.
The Tigers then added Burrows to their 40-man roster after the 2019 season and brought him up to the MLB on July 27, 2020. Burrows appeared in five games that season, posting a 5.40 ERA over 6.2 innings, three strikeouts to one walk and an opposing batting average of .286.
Burrows started the 2021 season with Toledo, before Detroit recalled him on June 10.
He struggled against the Chicago White Sox on June 12, allowing two hits, two walks and four earned runs over 1.2 innings with three strikeouts before the Tigers took Burrows out after he puked on the mound.
Detroit optioned him back to Toledo on June 13 and then designated him for assignment on June 15.
The Minnesota Twins claimed Burrows on June 22 and would pitch two games against Detroit in July, with the second one allowing four earned runs over three innings, before they sent him back down to Triple-A St. Paul.
Burrows hasn't made it back onto an MLB roster since, signing minor league deals with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies.
He pitched for the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association of Professional Baseball in 2024.
Burrows most recently pitched for Tecoletos de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League this season.
