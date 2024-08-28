Livvy Dunne Shares Iconic Reaction to Pirates Loss
An already rough series for the Pittsburgh Pirates found a way to get worse in their 14-10 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at PNC Park.
The Pirates led 10-3 through six innings, then the wheels fell completely off. Chicago managed to score 11 runs in the final three innings to complete the comeback and three-game sweep over the Pirates.
The response across social media was what you'd expect from a fanbase watching a team limp its way to the finish line. Among the upset fans was Paul Skenes' girlfriend and LSU gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne. Her reaction to the loss likely represented most Pirates fans.
You gotta be kidding me is right.
Pittsburgh's pitching was virtually nonexistent, allowing 41 runs in the three-game series against Chicago. The Pirates' 41 runs allowed was their most allowed at home against the Cubs (68-66) in franchise history, according to John Dreker. That stat is all the more puzzling when you consider that Pittsburgh (62-71) started Skenes, Jared Jones and Mitch Keller in the series.
Skenes was one of the few bright spots on the mound for Pittsburgh against the Cubs in the three-game slate. The rookie right-hander pitched five innings, allowed five hits, three runs (two earned), walked one batter and struck out six batters. He exited the game having thrown just 82 pitches and Pittsburgh was up by seven runs.
Aroldis Chapman and Kyle Nicolas struggled out of the bullpen, allowing five runs over 2.1 innings. With a two-run lead to work win, David Bednar turned in one of his worst outings of the season, allowing five runs, his most allowed of the season, in 0.2 innings to blow his third save of the month and sixth of the year. With the loss, Bednar is now 3-7 with a 6.32 ERA over 47 innings pitched.
The Pirates closer had made the All-Star team in back-to-back years before this season.
The road doesn't get any easier for Pittsburgh after its off day on Thursday. The Pirates start a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field at 7:10 p.m. ET.
