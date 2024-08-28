Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes Looking to Avoid Sweep

Paul Skenes will look to get the Pittsburgh Pirates back on track after losing back-to-back games in one-sided fashion to the Chicago Cubs.

Nathaniel Marrero

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Little has gone right for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first two games of their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs after getting outscored 27-13.

Fortunately for the Pirates, they'll have their budding ace on the mound on Wednesday to help them avoid the sweep. Paul Skenes will toe the slab for the Pirates on Wednesday in the series finale against Chicago.

Skenes, 22, made the first two starts of his MLB career against the Cubs. After he pitched just four innings, allowed three runs, six hits, two walks and struck out seven batters on May 11, Skenes arguably turned in the best outing of his young career six days later. The flamethrowing rookie right-hander pitched six no-hit innings, walked one batter and had 11 strikeouts.

After going over a month without a win, Skenes has rebounded to win back-to-back starts and was especially impressive in his last outing, pitching six innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine batters. The 6-foot-6 righty is 8-2 with a 2.16 ERA and has struck out 130 batters in 104 innings pitched over 17 starts.

The Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks, who is having a year to forget to put it mildly. Across 23 appearances, including 18 starts, Hendricks is 3-10 with a 6.33 ERA.

In his last outing against the Pirates on May 11, Hendricks allowed seven earned runs and 11 hits over 4.2 innings.

Pirates vs. Cubs Broadcast Info

Location: PNC Park
Records: Pirates (62-70), Cubs (67-66)
First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Cubs - Marquee Sports Network — National - MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: Pirates - 100.1 FM/KDKA-AM 1020 — Cubs - 670 The Score, WRTO 1200

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook

Spread: Pirates -1.5 (+125), Cubs +1.5 (-154)
Total: Over 7.5 (-125), under 7.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Pirates -167, Cubs +135

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates

Published
Nathaniel Marrero

NATHANIEL MARRERO

Home/News