MLB Network Loves New Pirates' Food Options
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have new food options at PNC Park that the MLB Network throughly enjoyed.
Robert Flores, Lauren Shehadi and Mark DeRosa on MLB Central, a show on the Network, tried three different food items that Pirates fans have available to them at PNC Park this season for the first time.
Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the food vendor the Pirates have worked with since 1973, unveiledthe exciting food choices for fans at PNC Park this season.
They first tried the Polish Cannonball, which is selling at the Cannonball Stand, and is the item most locals have the most excitement for, as it harkens to the Polish roots of the Pittsburgh area.
It contains egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon, cheddar cheese, and herb crema dip, packaged together in juicy bite-sized balls.
"These should be on the kitchen table, warm throughout the day, so I can just walk by and [grab one]," De Rosa said after eating one. "'Hey I need a cannonball, got one.' Perfect, well done."
Pirates fans' also have the Fried Almond Torte, which contains funnel cake batter dipped, fried and topped with raspberry sauce, icing, and burnt almonds.
Flores described the Fried Almond Torte as 'excellent' and said "H*** Yeah" to going to PNC Park to eat them.
The final unique item for PNC Park is the Chipped Ham Empanada, which is an empanada filled with barbecue chipped ham, cheddar cheese, and pickles.
Check Out How the Fried Almond Torte and Chipped Ham Empanada Look!
The MLB Network crew didn't try this one, but it is likely they would've loved it as well, had they had the chance to.
Pirates fans have two items they'll share with another ballpark, which includes a Popcorn Bat and a Cotton Candy Mask.
The Popcorn Bat is a "98-ounce collectable, team-branded souvenir vessel, featuring an attached lid and an embossed wood-grain texture."
The Cotton Candy Mask is a foam mask with the Pirate Parrot on it, which both kids and adults can adjust for thier faces.
Pirates fans and San Francisco Giants fans at Oracle Park will have the Popcorn Bat, while Pirates fans and Philadelphia Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park will have the Cotton Candy Mask.
PNC Park, plus six other ballparks, will have the Fastball Souvenir Cup, which is "a baseball-shaped cup designed to hold frozen cocktails or beverages served on ice and adorned with each team’s logo."
Check Out What the Popcorn Bat, Cotton Candy Mask and Fastball Souvenir Cup Look Like!
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates