Pirates Fans Receive New Food Options at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will officially start their season in less than two weeks and will start their home schedule in the beginning of April, bringing fans back to the ballpark.
Pirates fans will have a number of new options for food when they return to PNC Park for the opening series against American League Pennant winners, the New York Yankees, April 4-6.
Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the food vender the Pirates have worked with since 1973, unveiled exciting food choices for fans at PNC Park this season.
They have three unique items and also three other items that PNC Park and other ballparks will have in 2025.
The Polish Cannonball, which will sell at the Cannonball Stand, is the item most locals will have excitement for, as it harkens to the Polish roots of the Pittsburgh area.
It contains egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon, cheddar cheese, and herb crema dip, packaged together in juicy bite-sized balls.
Pirates fans' will also get a chance to try the savory, Fried Almond Torte, which contains funnel cake batter dipped, fried and topped with raspberry sauce, icing, and burnt almonds.
The final unique item for PNC Park is the Chipped Ham Empanada, which is an empanada filled with barbecue chipped ham, cheddar cheese, and pickles.
Check Out How the Fried Almond Torte and Chipped Ham Empanada Look!
Pirates fans have two items they'll share with another ballpark, which includes a Popcorn Bat and a Cotton Candy Mask.
The Popcorn Bat is a "98-ounce collectable, team-branded souvenir vessel, featuring an attached lid and an embossed wood-grain texture."
The Cotton Candy Mask is a foam mask with the Pirate Parrot on it, which both kids and adults can adjust for thier faces.
Pirates fans and San Francisco Giants fans at Oracle Park will have the Popcorn Bat, while Pirates fans and Philadelphia Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park will have the Cotton Candy Mask.
PNC Park, plus six other ballparks, will have the Fastball Souvenir Cup, which is "a baseball-shaped cup designed to hold frozen cocktails or beverages served on ice and adorned with each team’s logo."
Check Out What the Popcorn Bat, Cotton Candy Mask and Fastball Souvenir Cup Look Like!
