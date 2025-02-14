New Pirates Coach Named MLB's Best Offseason Hire
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made some changes to their coaching staff this offseason, looking for improvement in 2025.
One of the Pirates' major hires featured bringing in Brent Strom as an assistant pitching coach, who will work with pitching coach, Oscar Marin, in building a great starting rotation and bullpen.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic handed out his offseason awards and gave the best coaching staff addition to the Pirates for their hiring of Strom.
Bowden appreciates that Strom has great experience at 76 years old, but embraces the modern era of baseball. He also likes that Strom has a great arsenal at his disposal, including starters in Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and Jared Jones, who will benefit from his tutelage.
"Pirates GM Ben Cherington hired Strom as the team’s assistant pitching coach after the 76-year-old was fired by the Diamondbacks," Bowden wrote. "Known for his openness to analytics and modern technology combined with an old-school approach, Strom has had an impressive overall record in his recent tenures with the Astros and Diamondbacks. Pittsburgh is the perfect spot for him, with so many good young starting pitchers including Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller, Bailey Falter, Bubba Chandler and Johan Oviedo. All of them will benefit from the wisdom and experience that Strom can share."
Strom spent the past three seasons as the pitching coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team struggled during his tenure, ranking no higher than No. 20 in ERA. They ranked seventh worst in 2022 with a 4.25 ERA, 11th worst in 2023 with a 4.48 ERA and fourth worst in 2024 with a 4.62 ERA.
He struggled to deal with the Diamondbacks' injuries last season and admitted to reporters following his dismissal that he didn't have the best relationship with the pitchers in the ballclub.
Strom did help the Arizona pitching staff maintain some sembence of strength in 2023, as they made the World Series for the first time since their sole trip and championship in 2021.
The 741 runs the Diamondbacks allowed were more than all but two teams, which included the Chicago White Sox, who lost a MLB-record 121 games in 2024.
Strom spent the previous eight seasons, 2014-21, with the Houston Astros, helping them win the World Series in 2017 and make the ALCS five straight times.
He also worked as the pitching coach for the Kansas City Royals for two seasons in 2000 and 2001 and the Astros in 1998. He spent time working in the minor leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals.
Strom, who turned 76 years old in October, attended San Diego High School in San Diego, Calif. before going on to pitch for USC, winning two NCAA Titles in 1968 and 1970.
The New York Mets drafted him with the third overall pick in the 1970 MLB Draft. He pitched for the francise in 1972, the Cleveland Indians in 1973 and then his hometown San Diego Padres from 1975-77.
Strom finished with 75 starts in 100 games pitched, 501.8 innings pitched, a 22-39 record, 3.95 ERA and 278 strikeouts to 170 walks.
