Pirates Manager Reveals New Outfield Alignment
The signing of Tommy Pham has led the Pittsburgh Pirates to reconsider their outfield alignment as the team hits the ground running in spring training.
On Wednesday, manager Derek Shelton told reporters that the Pirates intend on playing Pham in left field, which in turn would shift Bryan Reynolds over to right.
Of the three outfield positions, Reynolds has accumulated the least experience in right. He appeared in 45 games there as a minor leaguer and just 53 in the majors, 22 of which came last season.
Over a total of 398 innings in that spot for Pittsburgh thus far, the 30-year-old has logged three Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and negative-one Outs Above Average (OAA).
Reynolds began his career as a plus-defender, being named a 2021 National League Gold Glove finalist in center while recording a total of eight DRS and 15 OAA through the 2021 campaign.
He hasn't come close to replicating that success in the three years since, however, posting an unsightly -20 DRS and -21 OAA between left and center.
The hope is that Reynolds, the highest-paid player in Pirates history, will show some progress in 2025 as he seemingly moves to right full-time.
Pham, on the other hand, is fresh off a solid performance in left. Between the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals last year, he tallied 1 DRS and OAA while not committing an error across 277 1/3 frames.
The 36-year-old has spent 5,333 innings at the position during his 11-year career, and while he's also seen extensive time in center, Oneil Cruz will see a lion's share of the reps there as he fully adjusts to roaming the outfield on a daily basis.
After the position group concluded 2024 with -15 DRS and -14 OAA, both of which were bottom-five marks in baseball, Pittsburgh is banking on its changes resulting in improved run prevention.
