Pirates Set Lineup for Game Two vs. Rangers
Seven runs were scored in the opening game of the series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers, but all seven runs came off of three swings - two home runs by Corey Seager and a three-run shot from Joey Bart. The Bucs didn't have much success against Jose Ureña who went four innings in relief, essentially giving the rest of the Rangers bullpen the night off.
Pittsburgh's bats will need to come to life tonight just incase Mitch Keller is still in a rut. Over his last two outings, he's allowed 15 runs in a combined nine innings.
Below, you'll find tonight's starting lineups which were turned in just moments ago by managers Derek Shelton and Bruce Bochy.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
2. LF Bryan Reynolds
3. C Joey Bart
4. 1B Connor Joe
5. RF Bryan De La Cruz
6. DH Oneil Cruz
7. 3B Jared Triolo
8. CF Michael A. Taylor
9. 2B Alika Williams
P Mitch Keller (10-7, 3.95 ERA)
Player to Watch - Jared Triolo
Again, not a flashy pick, but it worked the other night so we'll go with it again here tonight. It's been a rough season at the plate for third baseman Jared Triolo, but with Ke'Bryan Hayes on the shelf, he has an opportunity to play every day and push for a more consistent role even once Hayes returns. In his last three starts, Triolo has homered twice, driven in four runs, and walked four times. With the middle part of the order in front of him, he should have some opportunities to collect another RBI or two.
TEXAS RANGERS
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. LF Josh Smith
4. RF Adolis Garcia
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
6. 3B Josh Jung
7. DH Jonah Heim
8. C Carson Kelly
9. CF Leody Taveras
P Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.50 ERA)
First pitch between the Pirates (58-66) and Rangers (58-68) is set for 8:05 p.m. EST.
