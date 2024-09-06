Pirates Cruise to Win Thanks to Wild Night from Nationals Pitching Staff
The Pittsburgh Pirates kicked off the ten-game homestand with a convincing 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.
Just one night after getting no-hit by the Chicago Cubs, the top half of the first inning in tonight's game against the Nationals could have been extremely deflating. Bailey Falter gave up three runs, including a two-run home run to the deepest part of the field (left center notch) to DH Andres Chaparro.
In the bottom of the second, the Bucs didn't just scrap their way back into it or tie it, they took a two run lead thanks to throwing up a five spot in the frame. After a couple of walks, Jared Triolo, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Bryan Reynolds each picked up RBIs with singles to tie the game up at three. Two batters later, Nick Gonzales came through with a two-RBI base hit to give the Pirates the lead. Connor Joe doubled to left to leadoff the third. He advanced to third on a bad pickoff attempt and was knocked in by a Yasmani Grandal single down the right field line.
In the sixth, the Pirates really piled it on thanks to the lack of control from the Nats' pitchers who walked five(!) batters in the inning. Triolo scored on a passed ball and then Bryan De La Cruz and Bryan Reynolds trotted home on consecutive bases loaded walks from Gonzales and Rowdy Tellez.
Recently acquired relief pitcher Joey Wentz made his Pirate debut in the ninth, but had a rocky outing. He gave up a hit and walked three batters leading to a run. Derek Shelton called on Aroldis Chapman with the bases loaded and was able to set down Jose Tena on strikes and induce a game-ending grounder from Ildemaro Vargas.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-5, RBI
2. DH Bryan Reynolds 1-4, RBI
3. CF Oneil Cruz 1-2, 2 BB
4. 2B Nick Gonzales 1-4, 3 RBI
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez 0-3, RBI, BB
6. RF Connor Joe 1-3, 2B, BB
7. C Yasmani Grandal 1-2, 2 BB
8. 3B Jared Triolo 1-3, RBI, BB
9. LF Billy McKinney 0-2
PH Bryan De La Cruz 1-2
WASHINGTON NATIONALS
1. RF Dylan Crews 1-4, BB
2. LF James Wood 0-4, BB
3. 1B Juan Yepez 2-4, RBI, BB
4. DH Andres Chaparro 1-4, HR, 3 RBI
5. 3B Jose Tena 2-5
6. 2B Ildemaro Vargas 1-5
7. CF Jacob Young 0-4
8. C Keibert Ruiz 1-3, BB
9. SS Nasim Nunez 2-2, 2B, BB
Tomorrow's probables: Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA) vs. DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates