Cubs Throw No-Hitter Against Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates failed miserably in their attempt of a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, getting crushed by a 12-0 score, and getting no-hit in the process.
Cubs "rookie" phenom Shota Imanaga pitched the first seven innings (95 pitches) of the combined no-no before tossing it over to Nate Pearson in the bullpen. Pirates batters went down on strikes seven times against Imanaga and produced weak contact all night. Porter Hodge came in to complete the no-hitter in the ninth getting Billy McKinney, Nick Gonzales, and Oneil Cruz to each ground out to the shortstop.
As for the Pirates pitching, Domingo German struggled once again in a starting role, giving up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in three innings. Just one night after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had himself a game going 3-for-4 with a double and a homer. Crow-Armstrong was the second of back-to-back jacks from the Cubbies in the third, following up a two-run shot from Dansby Swanson. The Chicago shortstop had a great night at the plate as well, finishing 3-for-5 with a double, homer, and 3 RBI.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-3
PH Alike Williams 0-1
2. LF Bryan Reynolds 0-1
PH Billy McKinney 0-1
3. 2B Nick Gonzales 0-4
4. DH Oneil Cruz 0-3
5. 1B Connor Joe 0-2, BB
6. RF Bryan De La Cruz 0-3
7. 3B Jared Triolo 0-2, BB
8. CF Michael A. Taylor 0-3
9. C Henry Davis 0-3
CHICAGO CUBS
1. LF Ian Happ 2-4, 2 RBI
PH Patrick Wisdom 0-1
2. 1B Michael Busch 1-4, BB
3. DH Seiya Suzuki 2-4, BB
4. RF Cody Bellinger 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB
5. 3B Isaac Paredes 0-2, BB
6. 2B Nico Hoerner 3-4
7. SS Dansby Swanson 3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI
8. CF Pete Crow-Armstrong 3-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
9. C Miguel Amaya 0-4
The Pirates will return home tomorrow to mark the start of a four-game set with the Washington Nationals. Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.41 ERA) will get the start for the Bucs while the Nats will roll out lefty Jake Irvin (9-11, 4.08 ERA).
