Pirates Roll Past Cubs, 5-0
The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Chicago Cubs 5-0 on Tuesday night, securing the first two games of this three-game set.
Paul Skenes didn't have his best command tonight, but he still found a way to grind out five scoreless innings of baseball. After not getting a borderline call in the first inning, Skenes entered a funk and had to pitch his way out of trouble. Through his first first three innings of work, he had already logged 77 pitches. Eight Cubs hitters reached base during that span, three of which issued a walk.
In the bottom of the third, Isiah Kiner-Falefa led things off with a single to left which was followed up by a base hit from Bryan Reynolds. A couple batters later, Andrew McCutchen belted one to the track in center for a sac fly, plating the first run of the night. Rowdy Tellez ripped one to the right side of the infield, deflecting off the glove of first baseman Michael Busch, scoring another run for the Bucs.
A Nick Gonzales single and Connor Joe walk in the seventh set the stage for Jared Triolo who came through with a three-run homer on a line to left field to open up a comfortable 5-0 lead. Carmen Mlodzinski tossed a pair of scoreless frames before handing it over to David Bednar who made quick work of the Cubs in the ninth.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-4
2. LF Bryan Reynolds 1-4
3. CF Oneil Cruz 0-4
4. DH Andrew McCutchen 0-3, RBI
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez 1-4, RBI
6. 2B Nick Gonzales 2-4
7. RF Connor Joe 1-3, BB
8. C Yasmani Grandal 1-2, BB
9. 3B Jared Triolo 1-4, HR, 3 RBI
CHICAGO CUBS
1. LF Ian Happ 1-4
2. 1B Michael Busch 0-3, BB
3. DH Seiya Suzuki 1-4
4. RF Cody Bellinger 1-3, BB
5. 3B Isaac Paredes 0-3, BB
6. 2B Nico Hoerner 0-4
7. SS Dansby Swanson 1-3, BB
8. CF Pete Crow-Armstrong 0-4
9. C Christian Bethancourt 1-3
Tomorrow's probables: Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.41 ERA) vs. Shota Imanaga (11-3, 3.14 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EST.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates