Pirates Run It Back vs. Reds
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed the first two games of a key divisional series against the Cincinnati Reds and will look to win the series this evening with a chance of a four-game sweep on Sunday.
The Bucs went without a hit through the first three innings and some change last night and fell behind 5-0 before rallying back in the fifth and sixth innings to win it, 6-5. When things are going well, there's no need to fix anything, so it will be the same guys taking the field tonight for the Pirates.
Below, you'll find tonight's starting lineups which were turned in just moments ago by managers Derek Shelton and David Bell.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
2. DH Bryan Reynolds
3. SS Oneil Cruz
4. C Joey Bart
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez
6. RF Bryan De La Cruz
7. LF Billy McKinney
8. 3B Jared Triolo
9. CF Ji-Hwan Bae
P Jake Woodford (0-5, 6.67 ERA)
Player to Watch - 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Kiner-Falefa has been held hitless through the first two games of this series and is 0 for his last 12 at-bats, dating back to the final game of the Rangers series. The current rut goes much further back than that as he's 1-for-24 over the last six games. Despite the sturggles, Derek Shelton continues to slot him at the top spot in the lineup. He typically give you quality at-bats, but he's got to find a way to get off the schneid and get the Bucs' offense rolling early. Today, he snaps out of that slump.
CINCINNATI REDS
1. 2B Jonathan India
2. SS Elly De La Cruz
3. C Tyler Stephenson
4. CF TJ Friedl
5. LF Spencer Steer
6. 1B Ty France
7. DH Dominic Smith
8. 3B Santiago Espinal
9. RF Will Benson
P Julian Aguiar (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
First pitch between the Pirates and Reds is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates