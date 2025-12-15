Where Pirates Stand After Winter Meetings

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't make many moves during the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla. last week, but there still is much they can achieve this offseason.

The Winter Meetings gave the Pirates a chance to meet with other front offices and agents, as they try and build a better lineup via trades and free agency.

Pittsburgh only made one deal during the Winter Meetings, as they signed left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto to a one-year, $7.75 million deal, helping fill a bullpen role.

The Pirates still have many more deals to do, but the Winter Meetings represents a start for them to continue their work.

Free Agents the Pirates Are Still After

Free Agent Position Ryan O'Hearn 1B/DH/RF Kazuma Okamoto 3B/1B Munetaka Murakami 3B/1B J.T. Realmuto C Willi Castro 2B/RF/LF/3B/CF

The Pirates missed out on National League MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber, who re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on a five-year, $150 million deal on Dec. 9.

Pittsburgh offered Schwarber a four-year, $125 million contract, which was $31.25 million per season, a higher AAV than the Phillies at $30 million, but still missed out.

Jorge Polanco, who was also one of the Pirates' main free agent targets, signed with the New York Mets on a two-year, $40 million deal on Dec. 13.

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) hits a walk off single against the Detroit Tigers during the fifteenth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso was another player the Pirates had interest in, but he ended up signing a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Dec. 11.

There is a new free agent target for the Pirates in Willi Castro, who can play numerous positions and is a top utility man.

Pittsburgh is still in on two Japanese stars from Nippon Professional Baseball in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami , both of whom will sign soon and have a knack for hitting home runs.

J.T. Realmuto stands out as he isn't a big time power bat, but is a veteran catcher, a position the Pirates could stand to improve.

Ryan O'Hearn is a left-handed hitter that should come as much cheaper than Schwarber, but is also experienced and is a veteran presence in the clubhouse.

Trades Targets the Pirates Have Interest In

Name Position Brendan Donovan 2B/LF Alec Burleson 1B/RF/LF/DH Nolan Gorman 3B/2B/DH Lars Nootbaar LF/CF/RF Brandon Lowe 2B Jeff McNeil 2B/OF Nick Castellanos RF Luis Robert Jr. CF

The Pirates have trade interest with their rival in the St. Louis Cardinals , who have left-handed batters in Alec Burleson , Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar.

All of these players are in arbitration, making them cheaper for the Pirates with team control, but also play positions of need, like left field and third base.

Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets are veteran, left-handed hitting second baseman, who can hit for power.

Aug 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) hits a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Both players are in the last year of their contract and could serve as improvements for a position that the Pirates want more production from in 2026.

Nick Castellanos is in the last year of his contract with the Phillies and the right-handed bat does have power that the Pirates could want, but has also seen his numbers decline in recent seasons.

Luis Robert Jr. is a player the Pirates have shown trade interest before, especailly at the 2024 deadline, and is someone they are reportedly targeting this offseason. Robert is a solid fielder and a threat on the basepaths.

The Pirates did already make a trade this offseason, as they sent right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and prospects in left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman to the Boston Red Sox for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and 18-year old right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso on Dec. 4.

Free Agent/Trade Fits for the Pirates

Name Position Team Age (Next Season) Eugenio Suárez 3B Free Agent 34/35 Luis Arráez 1B/2B Free Agent 29 Marcell Ozuna DH Free Agent 35 Nick Martinez RHP Free Agent 35/36 Ketel Marte 2B Arizona Diamondbacks 32 Jake Cronenworth 2B/1B San Diego Padres 32 Jarren Duran LF/CF Boston Red Sox 29/30 Steven Kwan LF Cleveland Guardians 28/29 CJ Abrams SS Washington Nationals 26 Wilyer Abreu RF Boston Red Sox 26/27 Yandy Díaz DH/1B Tampa Bay Rays 35/36 Wilson Contreras 1B/DH/C St. Louis Cardinals 33/34 Alec Bohm 3B Philadelphia Phillies 29/30

These players are those that national media have looked at as adequate fits either in free agency and trades for the Pirates this offseason.

Some of the most promising names on this list include free agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez , who hit 52 home runs last season, and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte , an All-Star, Silver Slugger Award winner and All-MLB First Team honoree in 2025.

Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are lots of other players who fit the Pirates in terms of position needs like outfielders in Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.

Pittsburgh also had fits with some more prolific hitters in recent years like free agents in Marcell Ozuna and Luis Arráez , plus trade targets in Yandy Díaz of the Rays and Wilson Contreras of the Cardinals.

Players like Jake Cronenworth and CJ Abrams are players that the Pirates don't immediately need, but fit the left-handed batter profile the team is looking for.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!