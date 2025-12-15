Pirates Named Trade Fit for Phillies Third Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need better bats in their lineup next season and have positions where they don't have a clear starter.

Free agency hasn't provided the Pirates with the kind of players that they would've wanted, missing out on Kyle Schwarber and Jorge Polanco .

The trade market looks like the best option for the Pirates in their quest for adding quality hitters in 2026.

One rival player serves a need at both a position of need and also as that important hitter is Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, who Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN see as a trade fit for the Pirates.

Why it Makes Sense for the Pirates to Trade for Alec Bohm

The Pirates don't have a third baseman for 2026, as they traded Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the deadline.

Bohm has served as the starting third baseman for the Phillies for the past six seasons, since the start of the decade.

He has also served as a consistent hitter since his debut, slashing .279/.328/.415 for an OPS of .743 in 719 games, with 338 runs scored, 753 hits, 143 doubles, eight doubles, 70 home runs, 395 RBI and 189 walks to 519 strikeouts.

Season (Games) Batting AVG On-Base % Slugging % OPS 2020 (44) .338 .400 .481 .881 2021 (115) .247 .305 .342 .647 2022 (152) .280 .315 .398 .713 2023 (145) .274 .327 .437 .765 2024 (143) .280 .332 .448 .779 2025 (120) .287 .331 .409 .741

He would've led the Pirates in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS last season, greatly improving their lineup if he joined.

Bohm earned his sole All-Star nod in 2024 and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year Award voting.

Aug 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) throws to first against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

He also has experience in the postseason, feauring in 38 games the past four seasons in the playoffs, with 30 of them coming in 2022, when the Phillies made the World Series, and 2023, when the Phillies made the NLCS.

Would the Pirates Actually Trade for Bohm?

The Pirates need someone like Bohm, who is a consistent hitter, knows what a winning ball club looks like and would immediately fill a role they haven't filled yet.

Bohm has one year left of team control, which would amount to close to $10 million according to McDaniel and Passan.

If the Philles decided to move on from Bohm, the Pirates are one of a few teams that he would benefit going to, with the playing time available for him. McDaniel and Passan also named the Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels as fits.

The Pirates would also not want to give up many of their top prospects, but could give away a few fringe ones for Bohm.

Bohm hasn't served as the greatest power hitter, at just 70 home runs in his first six MLB seasons, nor defensively, but his bat is solid enough that the Pirates would become a better team with him in the lineup.

Who Else the Pirates Might Consider at Third Base

The Pirates may keep the third base spot internal, as they move Jared Triolo there full-time, if they think top prospect Konnor Griffin should start at shortstop on Opening Day.

Triolo is a fantastic fielder and had a solid end to his season, including August where he hit .315, so him starting at third base isn't too far-fetched.

The Pirates have also looked at other options as potential third baseman, including Japenese star sluggers in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami , who would bring seriously needed power to the lineup.

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nolan Gorman of the St. Louis Cardinals is someone the Pirates have shown trade interest in. Gorman has team control, entering his first season of arbitration.

Eugenio Suárez is another potential third base fit for the Priates in free agency, after hitting 52 home runs in 2025.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!