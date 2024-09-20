Pirates Salvage Series Finale in St. Louis
Thursday night the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) snapped a three-game skid, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 in the series finale.
Luis Ortiz had a rough go of it the last time he toed the rubber giving up four runs in as many innings last week against the Kansas City Royals. Tonight, however, he was pretty sharp. He went six strong innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven batters to lower his season ERA to 3.43.
The Pirates struck first in the fourth inning thanks to a one-out triple from Nick Gonzales to the right field corner. Bryan De La Cruz hit a ball to deep right center for the sacrifice fly RBI, easily scoring Gonzales.
St. Louis got the run right back in the bottom half of the frame as the first three batters reached base. Paul Goldschmidt singled, Nolan Arenado walked, and then Brendan Donovan knocked in the tying run with a single. Donovan was able to get Oritz again in the sixth, this time doubling to left center, scoring Goldschmidt for the go-ahead run.
Pittsburgh catcher Yasmani Grandal tied the game back up at two a piece in the seventh with a solo blast and in the eighth, the Bucs would score what would eventually be the game-winner on an RBI single from Gonzales.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2-5, 2B
2. DH Bryan Reynolds 1-3, BB
3. CF Oneil Cruz 0-3, BB
4. 1B Rowdy Tellez 0-3
PH Connor Joe 1-1
5. 2B Nick Gonzales 2-4 3B, RBI
6. RF Bryan De La Cruz 0-3, RBI
7. LF Nick Yorke 0-4
8. C Yasmani Grandal 1-3 HR, RBI, BB
9. 3B Jared Triolo 1-4
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
1. SS Masyn Winn 0-4
2. DH Alec Burleson 0-4
3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt 2-4
4. 3B Nolan Arenado 0-3, BB
5. 2B Brendan Donovan 4-4 2B, RBI
6. LF Lars Nootbaar 0-2, BB
7. RF Jordan Walker 0-4
8. C Pedro Pages 0-4
9. CF Michael Siani 0-2, BB
The Pirates will now head to Cincinnati for a three-game series with the Reds. First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST. Mitch Keller (11-10, 3.87 ERA) is slated to be the Bucs' starting pitcher who will go up against Nick Martinez (9-6 3.37 ERA)
