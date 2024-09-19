Pirates Returning Catcher Finally Strikes Big
With the Pittsburgh Pirates already eliminated from playoff contention, they can firmly turn their sights toward the 2025 season.
One player who figures to factor heavily into the team's future is catcher Endy Rodríguez. The 24-year-old catcher is working his way back from reconstructive surgery on his right elbow after suffering an injury in the Dominican winter league in Nov. 2023 and has played eight games in the minor leagues across Double-A Altoona Curve and Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.
Rodríguez gave Pirates fans something to look forward to when he hit his first home run of the season on Wednesday for Indianapolis when he hit a two-run home run in its 10-2 win over the St. Paul Saints. The switch-hitting catcher and first baseman finished the night 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Rodríguez's home run was his first of 2024.
Rodríguez was acquired from the New York Mets in a three-team trade that sent starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres and landed them relief pitcher David Bednar. Rodríguez was ranked as the Pirates' No. 3 prospect and the No. 35 prospect by MLB Pipeline before being called up to the Majors on July 17, 2023. In 2022, the Dominican catcher flew through the Pirates' farm system, appearing in High-A ball, Double-A and Triple-A and batted .323 with 25 home runs and 95 RBIs.
In Rodríguez's 57 games in the big leagues last season, he batted .220 with three home runs and 13 RBIs. He appeared in 52 games behind the dish, 45 of which he started. Rodrìguez also appeared in two games at first base.
Of the eight games he has played in, Rodríguez has caught in four and DH'd in three. He made his first start at first base on Wednesday.
With the emergence of Joey Bart at catcher and first baseman Rowdy Tellez set to be a free agent this offseason, Pittsburgh could have its options. Regardless of the path Pittsburgh chooses to take with Rodríguez, if he can continue to hit how he did on Wednesday, he could be poised to have a big role and address the Pirates' more pressing need for more offense in 2025.
