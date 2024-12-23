Pirates Re-Sign Andrew McCutchen
Christmas has come early for the Pittsburgh Pirates and their fans.
The Pirates announced on their X account that Andrew McCutchen has agreed to a deal for the 2025 season. McCutchen had been a free agent, though, all signs pointed toward his return if he planned on playing next year.
MLB.com's Alex Stumpf reported that the deal between Pittsburgh and McCutchen is for one year, $5 million.
McCutchen, 38, was one of the Pirates' most productive hitters in 2024. The former MVP hit 20 home runs, drove in 50 runs and posted a .232/.328/.411 slash line as the team's primary designated hitter. In his 11-year career with Pittsburgh, McCutchen has slashed .284/.375/.475 with 235 home runs and 818 RBIs.
Along with being a former MVP, McCutchen is a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glove winner and he won the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award in 2015. He also ranks among the franchise's all-time great players, ranking in the top 10 in Wins Above Replacement, games played, at-bats, home runs, RBIs, hits, doubles and total bases.
The Pirates drafted McCutchen in the first round of the 2005 MLB Draft with the No. 11 overall pick.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington noted McCutchen's impact on the franchise and his hope to see him return next season. Now, that hope is set to be a reality as Pittsburgh looks to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.
"He's had a remarkable career," Cherington said at the Winter Meetings in Dallas. "It's been so cool to see him back in a Pirates uniform doing what he's done the last couple of years. We hope that continues. We have interest. We'll continue that conversation and hope to see him in black and gold again."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates