Pirates Announce Special Paul Skenes Superman Bobblehead
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will release another bobblehead for star Paul Skenes, with a super hero flair to it.
The Pirates will release a Paul Skenes Superman bobblehead for their game vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 22.
The bobblehead is in collaboration with DC Studios, who own the rights to Superman, and will have Skenes opening his jersey and showing off the Superman "S" symbol and blue shirt underneath. It also has Skenes standing in what looks like ice, but is actually, the Fortress of Solitude, Superman's fortress.
Fans need to buy a special ticket to acquire the bobblehead, which is different from most giveaways. This is likely due to the licensing agreement with DC Studios to sell the bobblehead.
Special tickets for this game start at $52.93 and run upwards of $91.93, with options for the Pittsburgh Baseball Club, bleachers, upper bleachers, lower level, outfield reserve and the upper level.
The Pirates released their first Skenes bobblehead on April 19 against the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park.
This saw fans line up hours before the release of the bobblehead, for which, there were only 20,000 available at the time.
The Pirates eventually announced that every fan that scanned their ticket and went to the game would get an electronic voucher for the Skenes bobblehead at a later date.
Pittsburgh had a season-high attendance for that games, with 37,713 fans coming to see their team lose 3-0 to Cleveland. Skenes allowed six hits, a walk, two earned runs and a home run, while posting four strikeouts over seven innings in the defeat.
Skenes has had a strong season for the Pirates, despite a 3-5 record over his 11 starts. He has a 2.36 ERA over 68.2 innings pitched, with just 18 earned runs allowed, while posting 70 strikeouts to 18 walks and having an opposing batting average of .190.
He hasn't received much run support in 2025, with the Pirates offense scoring just 37 runs over those 11 starts, around 3.4 runs per game.
Skenes will make his next start vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 28. First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. (EST).
